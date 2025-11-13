Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SOLVANG, CA – November 13, 2025 – Solvang Theaterfest has announced that their final concert of the 2025 season, One Night of Queen, will be moving indoors to the Samala Showroom at Chumash Casino Resort for the Friday, November 14th event.

“As we watched the weather projections shift, we realized for the safety of our guests, our staff, and the performers that we couldn’t keep the show as planned,” said Chantel Green, Executive Director for Solvang Theaterfest, which operates Solvang Festival Theater. “We reached out to the only venue who might be able to accommodate a sold out event with two days’ notice – the Chumash Casino Resort – and they saved the show. Literally!”

“The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has been a long time supporter of our iconic theater and annual arts programs, and we are incredibly grateful for their partnership throughout the years,” Green says. “This is going above and beyond. We are so thankful to the tribe and to the leadership team of the Chumash Casino Resort for their hospitality, and for giving us a place to go in our time of need.”

One Night of Queen is a special 2-hour tribute show dedicated to the stage theatrics, showmanship, and music of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees: Queen. Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works, the band features Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on guitar, Billy Moffat on bass, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards and Jon Halliwell on drums.

Show Date: Friday, November 14th

Show Time: Doors open at 6pm – Show begins at 7pm

Location: Chumash Casino Resort

3400 East Highway 246

Santa Ynez, CA 93460

800-248-6274

All ticketholders should check their inbox for an email from the organizers alerting them to the change in venue and providing additional details on tomorrow night’s event. Questions about this event can be emailed to: info@solvangtheaterfest.org.