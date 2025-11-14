I wanted to send a shout out from our ice cream shop here in Five Points in uptown! This is a follow-up to Ella Heydenfeldt’s article, “Early Bird City: Slim Pickings for the Night Owls.”

We are Haas’s Fine Ice Cream, recently re-opened in March 2025 (in the former Fresco space). We proudly serve McConnell’s, going back to the ’80s! We re-opened here at our original spot after selling our old McConnell’s shop at Mission and De La Vina, 20 years ago!

We are continuing our long-standing tradition of staying open late until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursdays. So basically we are the latest ice cream shop open in S.B. ! Please come visit. We are also on DoorDash.