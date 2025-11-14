Pink Wines for the Pink Ribbon Raises $2,500 for the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Left to right, Sunny Doench Stricker, Future Perfect Wine, Mary Harris, Karen Steinwachs, Seagrape Wine Co., Christine Montalvo, BCRC Advisory Board Member and Armando Martinez, BCRC Director of Donor Engagement | Credit: Courtesy

The Women Winemakers & Culinarians Foundation proudly announced the success of its 2025 Pink Wines for the Pink Ribbon campaign, which raised $2,500 in support of the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC).

Held throughout September and October 2025 to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the initiative brought together Santa Barbara County’s women winemakers to honor and uplift those affected by breast cancer. Reflecting the many shades of the pink ribbon, symbolizing hope, courage, and resilience, the Foundation’s members donated more than seven dozen bottles of rosé wine to raise awareness and funds for vital community resources.

Proceeds from the event will help BCRC continue providing its free, comprehensive support services for women navigating breast cancer. These services include individual counseling, client navigation, educational programs, wellness classes, and support groups, all designed to empower clients and their families through every stage of diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.

Founded in 1997, the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (located at http://www.bcrcsb.org) serves hundreds of women each year throughout Santa Barbara County, ensuring that no one faces breast cancer alone.

Santa Barbara County is home to one of the highest percentages of women winemakers per capita, nearly double the global industry average, making this collaboration especially meaningful. The region’s women vintners continue to demonstrate leadership, generosity, and community spirit both in their craft and in their commitment to supporting women’s health initiatives.

Through Pink Wines for the Pink Ribbon, the Foundation highlighted how Santa Barbara’s winemaking community extends its values of collaboration and care beyond the vineyard, raising awareness, sharing hope, and making a lasting impact on local women and families.

A toast to the amazing women who donated their wines and their generosity: Zaca Mesa, Wine Slut, The Valley Project, Two Wolves, Story of Soil, Solminer, Seagrape, Riverbench, Rideau, Piazza, Peake, Mi Casa, Marbeso, Luna Hart, Lucas & Lewellen, Loubud, Lincourt, Lepiane, Lavender Oak, Kunin, Jaffurs, Holus Bolus, Future Perfect, Foley, Final Girl, Dreamcote, Cote of Paint, Clementine Carter, Carhartt, Camins 2 Dreams, Cambria, Babcock, Amevive, Amber Rose, Alma Rosa and A Tribute to Grace!

For more information about the Foundation’s philanthropic efforts and upcoming events, visit http://www.sbwomenwinemakers.com.