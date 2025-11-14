Santa Barbara’s Elected Officials Deliver on Housing Promises

On Election Night, journalist and policy commentator Ezra Klein spoke at the Arlington Theatre as part of the UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures series. Klein, a New York Times columnist and host of The Ezra Klein Show, is known for his thoughtful takes on politics, policy, and reform. He was invited to speak on themes from his recent book, Abundance, which calls for a more ambitious, future-oriented approach to public investment — including housing.

During his talk, Klein claimed that federally guided housing costs more than twice what private developers spend. That figure is not supported by data. While federal projects must comply with the Davis-Bacon Act, which requires prevailing wages for labor, studies show this increases costs by approximately 10–30 percent — not 150 percent. These requirements reflect a commitment to fair labor standards, not inefficiency.

And let’s not overlook local leadership from our federal, state and local representatives. The County of Santa Barbara has moved swiftly to approve approximately 4,000 multifamily units, including about 1,000 homes designated for very low, low-income, and moderate-income households. These projects are either under construction or poised to break ground. Our elected officials and institutions are delivering on the promises made.

We welcome Mr. Klein’s call for abundance — but let’s ground the conversation in facts. Fair wages, thoughtful planning, and local action are not barriers to abundance — they’re the foundation of it.