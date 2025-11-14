Santa Ynez Chumash Honored by City of Buellton with Proclamation Recognizing Native American Heritage Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA — November 14, 2025 — The City of Buellton formally recognized Native American Heritage Month during its Nov. 13 City Council meeting by signing a proclamation honoring the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and the tribe’s commitment to cultural preservation and community wellness.

The proclamation also acknowledges the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic’s Behavioral Health Department and its program, Our Circle of Hope, which actively engages with the community and local schools to provide resources and assistance for those struggling with wellness.

As part of the proclamation, Our Circle of Hope will design and select the flags displayed along Buellton’s Avenue of the Flags each November moving forward, symbolizing the city’s ongoing recognition of Native American Heritage Month.

The council meeting featured a warm presentation from the tribe and an equally warm reception from city leaders and attendees. Chumash Community Member Dr. Krista Armenta-Belen opened the meeting with a blessing, while Santa Ynez Chumash elder Jacy Romero expressed gratitude for the city’s recognition. Chris Stevenson, a Behavioral Health Department team member and leader of Our Circle of Hope, shared remarks thanking Buellton for the opportunity to celebrate Native heritage. The event drew a strong turnout from Chumash Community Members, with many attendees standing in support during the meeting. There was also a strong showing from members of the Our Circle of Hope program.

“We are deeply honored to be granted this opportunity to take part in this meaningful endeavor,” Stevenson said. “This moment represents more than participation. It is a chance to expand our outreach and create pathways of hope and understanding for all people seeking direction in life. We would like to take a moment to acknowledge that this month honors the Native peoples of all the Americas. We recognize their enduring presence, wisdom and contributions that continue to shape our shared history and future.”

Native American Heritage Month is observed each November to honor the history, culture and contributions of Native peoples. Buellton’s proclamation reflects its commitment to fostering inclusivity and cultural awareness within the community.

The Santa Ynez Indian Reservation is located in Santa Barbara County and was established and officially recognized by the federal government on December 27, 1901. Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.