Take note, America. Is our country at a crossroad? Is it capitalism versus democratic socialism?

Today, several Democrat politicians identify as democratic socialists or support policies aligned with socialist views. Included are Senator Bernie Sanders, Representative Alexandria Ocasio -Cortez, Representative Rashida Tlaib, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and other members of the Squad.

These members in general advocate for a stronger government role in the economy. They support such policies as universal healthcare, affordable housing, increased taxes on the wealthy, and making labor rights stronger.

In contrast, capitalism supports an unrestricted market economy.

What will it be, America? Vote wisely in the next elections. The survival of our Republic and capitalism could be at stake.