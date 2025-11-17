Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Nov. 17, 2025 (Santa Barbara, CA) Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, is pleased to announce that retired real estate attorney, real estate investor and philanthropist Richard “Rich” Rosin and his wife, Rosalyn “Roz” Rosin have committed $1 million to help support the recruitment of physicians and surgeons to the organization. This contribution will play a vital role in expanding access to high quality surgical care in the region by attracting top-tier medical talent to the Santa Barbara area.

“This generous gift from the Rosins will have a tremendous impact on patient care and our ability to recruit highly trained physicians to live in our communities and work at Sutter Health,” said Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, president of Sutter Health, Greater Central Coast. “We know the close connections the Rosins have here and we are honored they chose us.”

“My wife, Roz, and I have been patients of Dr. Kurt Ransohoff and other Sansum physicians for 15 years since we relocated to Santa Barbara. We value the expert care and compassion that we have received from him and the clinic’s many wonderful medical professionals and staff,” commented Rich Rosin. “This gift is to acknowledge the expert medical care Sansum Clinic has provided to us and is for the benefit of the Santa Barbara community.”

The Rosins’ gift will further Sansum’s Lovelace Fund for Medical Excellence/Physician Housing Program which assists in the recruitment and retention of physicians by providing loans to new doctors. Many new physicians exploring this area as a potential work home experience significant challenges affording a house while also paying off the high cost of medical school due to Santa Barbara County’s high-priced real estate market. This program provides financial incentives which enable the not-for-profit organization to continue to attract top caliber physicians from around the country.

The Lovelace Fund for Medical Excellence was created in 2012 as a tribute to the late Jon Lovelace and the Lovelace Family for their visionary support of Sansum Clinic. Generous financial support from the Lovelace family and many community donors has been instrumental in the recruitment and retention of highly skilled doctors from various specialties. In 2024, the fund extended loan offers to 9 physicians and funded 6 loans. In 2025, it has extended loan offers to 8 physicians.

The Rosins are active participants with local nonprofits and have a legacy of charitable giving to many of the arts and cultural institutions in Santa Barbara and Montecito, from the Ensemble Theatre to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. Mr. Rosin has a career spanning law, business and civic engagement. Through H & R Investments, the commercial real estate investment company he founded with his business partner, Hank Hurst, he’s contributed to local projects like the purchase and redevelopment of Coast Village Plaza in Montecito and to larger urban projects like the acquisition of the LC, a luxury apartment complex in Los Angeles’ Larchmont Village.

Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, is the leading nonprofit provider of high-quality, outpatient healthcare on the Central Coast. Both Sansum and Sutter share a century-long commitment to improving the health of their communities and have embarked upon this partnership to shape the future of healthcare for those they serve. The 260+ highly trained clinicians and compassionate staff of 1,200+ care for more than 160,000 individual patients per year at Sansum Clinic. Sansum’s dedication to recruiting new medical specialties to our communities over the last century has contributed significantly to the level of medical quality available in Santa Barbara, despite its small size.

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to advancing innovative patient care, healthy outcomes and community partnerships, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving more than 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 60,000 employees and clinicians, and 14,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

