Community Friends of Santa Barbara Gives $10,000 to Foodbank of Santa Barbara

In the spirit of giving and community support, on November 18 Community Friends Of Santa Barbara proudly presents a check for $30,000 to the Santa Maria/Bonita School District and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara. the Santa Maria/Bonita School District will use its portion of the funds to purchase and distribute food at food pantries throughout the Santa Maria area in preparation for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara will apply its portion to support its ongoing efforts in providing essential food to families in need across the region during the holiday season.

Community Friends Of Santa Barbara (CFOFSB) supports Santa Barbara County community members through partner organizations such as the Santa Barbara Foodbank and the Santa Maria/Bonita School District.

Community Friends Of Santa Barbara provides essentials like warm clothing and school supplies to ensure our neighbors have what they need. In addition, by donating funds, Community Friends Of Santa Barbara helps alleviate the food insecurity that affects so many hardworking families in our community.

By funding these vital services, Community Friends Of Santa Barbara strengthens the safety net that supports our community’s most vulnerable members. The contributions from Community Friends Of Santa Barbara bring warmth, dignity, and hope to those who need it most. Together, we build a stronger, more compassionate community.