Members of the SBAOR C.O.R.E. Committee presented a check to Hearts Aligned for $41,000 as the beneficiary of SBAOR’s 2025 fundraising efforts. Michael Humphrey, Tania Martinez-Gil, Debbie Lee and Randy Freed with their certificates commemorating 25 or more years of SBAOR membership.

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® (SBAOR) and the Santa Barbara Multiple Listing Service (SBMLS) hosted their monthly Breakfast at the Beach meeting on Thursday, November 13, recognizing longtime members of the real estate community and presenting a major charitable contribution to a local nonprofit.

Longtime Members Recognized:

During the event, SBAOR honored members who have reached 25 or more years of continuous membership with the Association. Each individual was recognized for decades of service to clients, colleagues, and the Santa Barbara community. Honorees received a commemorative certificate and a 25-year pin in appreciation of their milestone.

25+ Year Members are: Andrea Kahmann, Chuck Turk, Cindy Marcus, Craig Lieberman, David Darga, David Wieger, Debbie Lee, Jon Mahoney, Karen Musser, Terence Ryken, Kathleen Marvin, Kim Byrnes, Kim Dorsey, Michael Humphrey, Paul O’Keeffe, Randy Freed, Sharon Hills, Stephen Downarowicz, and Tania Gil.

The Association also recognized members who achieved Honorary Member for Life status with the California Association of REALTORS®(C.A.R.). This distinction is reserved for REALTORS® who have maintained 25 years of membership with C.A.R. while demonstrating dedication and professionalism throughout their careers.

CAR Honorary Members for Life are: Fred Bradley, Harry Kolb, Linda Barrett, Bernie Bernstein, Teresa McWilliams, Fred Dabby, Bruce Venturelli, Joanne Tacconelli, Melbourne Smith, and Robert Ross.

SBAOR Presents $41,000 to Hearts Aligned:

As part of its annual charitable tradition, SBAOR’s Community Outreach & Events Committee (CORE) presented a check for more than $41,000 to Hearts Aligned, the Association’s 2025 selected nonprofit partner. Hearts Aligned is a Santa Barbara–based organization that supports families facing medical emergencies by providing temporary housing, transportation assistance, and practical help during extended hospital care.

Funds were raised throughout the year through events put on by the CORE Committee and supported by SBAOR members and community contributors.

SBAOR leadership expressed appreciation for the honorees and for the generosity shown by members in support of Hearts Aligned. The event highlighted the ongoing commitment of local REALTORS® to their clients, their profession, and the community they serve. For more information on the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®, visit sbaor.org

