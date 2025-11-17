Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido Launches Campaign for Reelection

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Today, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido officially announced her campaign for reelection – supporting 20 school districts, 10 charters, and overseeing a $156 million budget with 200 programs serving 70,000 children & youth countywide.

A product of Santa Maria public schools and UC Santa Barbara, Dr. Salcido began her career as a high school English teacher and coach before serving as principal, administrator, and deputy superintendent at the County Education Office. She was first elected as County Superintendent of Schools in 2017. Dr. Salcido earned her doctorate in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California.

“I am deeply honored to serve the children, families, and educators of Santa Barbara County,” Salcido said. “From our youngest learners in preschool to graduates preparing for life after high school, we are seeing meaningful progress and growth across our schools. I’m eager to build upon the successes and to further expand the impact of our services on behalf of every child in our county.”

As she launches her campaign, Dr. Salcido emphasized the importance of community understanding about both her role and the work of the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO). The County Superintendent’s responsibilities are broad—ranging from ensuring fiscal solvency across school districts, to advancing educator training and development, to providing direct educational services in special education, Juvenile Court and Community Schools, and early learning and preschool programs.

Under Dr. Salcido’s leadership, she has advanced key priorities across Santa Barbara County schools:

Expanded access to preschool and early-learning programs for thousands of families. Academic Rigor: Strengthened literacy and mathematics support across the region and advanced Career Technical Education (CTE) pathways and job-readiness programs that connect students with local industries and mentorship opportunities.

“Public education in Santa Barbara County spans from birth to age 22, connecting children and families in every diverse community we serve,” said Salcido. “I thank parents, caregivers, educators, and community partners who work every day to meet unexpected challenges and create new opportunities for our children. We have so much to be proud of—and so much critical work ahead.”

The election for Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools will take place on June 2, 2026.