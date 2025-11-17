Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Hosts Thanksgiving Feast for Community Members in Need

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is honored to host its annual Thanksgiving Feast, dedicated to serving community members in need and homeless guests. This special event will take place on Wednesday, November 26, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM in the Rescue Mission’s dining hall, located at 535 East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara.

For many, Thanksgiving is a time of abundance and gratitude, but for those experiencing homelessness or food insecurity, it can be a time of deep need. The Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving Feast provides a warm, traditional holiday meal to those who might otherwise go without. Guests will enjoy a complete Thanksgiving menu, including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie—all prepared with care by dedicated staff and volunteers.

“This event is a true expression of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s commitment to bringing hope and comfort to those in need,” said Rolf Geyling, President of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “It’s more than just a meal—it’s a chance to remind our homeless guests and struggling neighbors that they are valued and not alone during the holidays.”

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission has been a vital resource for the local community for six decades. It provides emergency shelter, addiction recovery programs, and essential support to those facing life’s most difficult challenges. Events like the Thanksgiving Feast embody the Rescue Mission’s mission to serve with compassion and dignity.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission welcomes community support through turkeys, canned food, and monetary donations in preparation for its annual Thanksgiving Feast. Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the 535 East Yanonali Street office.

About Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

This 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 60 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. With 80 beds for men and 40 for women, it is the only emergency shelter open 365 nights a year from Santa Maria to Ventura. In a typical year, the Mission provides over 140,000 meals and more than 50,000 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place to turn. The Mission’s 12-month residential recovery program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization, and homelessness back to sobriety, health, and wholeness. Certification through the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs ensures that participants receive the highest standard of treatment in a non-medical facility. The Mission receives no government funding.