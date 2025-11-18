Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Wellness Walks in Santa Barbara. (Photo by Expond)

Santa Barbara, Calif. (11/18/2025) – Wellness doesn’t always start with a gym or a goal. Sometimes, it starts with someone showing up at your door. Expond has launched Wellness Walks, an on-demand service that pairs Santa Barbara locals with trusted wellness providers for safe, guided walks focused on movement, conversation, and human connection.

Even in a city known for sunshine and beauty, many residents spend most of their time indoors, working, recovering, or simply feeling stuck. That feeling can become even harder during the holiday season, when routines slow down and social connections fade. Wellness Walks is designed to help ease those holiday blues by giving people a simple way to get outside, move, and reconnect.

“We built Wellness Walks to make it easy for people to move again and feel connected,” said Jason Baker, founder of Expond. “It’s simple, but a friendly face at your door and a safe walk outside changes everything.”

Each Wellness Walk begins at the client’s home or a nearby location and lasts up to 45 minutes. All Expond providers are vetted professionals such as yoga instructors, massage therapists, personal trainers, and sound healers who share one thing in common: they love people.

Wellness Walks offers a welcoming, community-based way for people to move more and feel more connected. The California Department of Aging reports that nearly 40 percent of older adults experience loneliness or isolation, and walking with someone you trust can be one of the simplest ways to lift mood and improve well-being.

Expond hopes the program will inspire small yet meaningful changes in people’s routines, one step, one walk, and one conversation at a time.

Wellness Walks is now available across Santa Barbara. To learn more or to schedule a walk, visit goexpond.com/walk.

About Expond

Expond connects communities with vetted wellness professionals through services such as personal training, in-home massage, and now Wellness Walks. The company’s mission is simple: make wellness easier to access, one genuine connection at a time.