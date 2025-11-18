Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) –The Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office has been recognized with a national award by Journal Technologies for Innovative Excellence, honoring the department’s leadership in advancing technology that improves client services and strengthens data-driven legal advocacy.

Selected from more than 250 eligible agencies, the award highlights the department’s work customizing and expanding the eDefender case management platform. The centerpiece of this effort is the internally developed “View CDD” module, which brings critical Community Defender Division information into a single, client-centered view.

The module streamlines holistic advocate data entry, consolidates case information across a client’s full history, and powers dashboards that support resource planning, funding efforts, and operational decisions. Journal Technologies found the innovation so valuable that they plan to integrate key features of the module into the core eDefender product used nationally.

“Improving how we serve our clients drives every decision we make,” said Public Defender Tracy Macuga. “Our team saw an opportunity to build tools that give us a clearer, more complete picture of each person we represent. This award reflects the dedication of our staff and the belief that innovation can help us deliver more effective, equitable, and client-centered defense.”

The development effort was led by members of the Public Defender’s IT and data teams, who built the module fully in-house.

“We wanted to create something that made information easier to access and more meaningful to the people who use it every day,” said IT Project Lead Angella Stokke. “By combining data from multiple systems into one accurate and intuitive view, our team was able to design a tool that improves workflows and enhances decision-making.”

County leadership commended the department for turning County values into tangible action through this project.

“This achievement demonstrates the forward-thinking culture of the Public Defender’s Office which has embraced technology and how to better utilize data to strengthen public service and those we serve,” said County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato. “We congratulate the Public Defender’s Office for receiving this well-earned recognition.”

The County of Santa Barbara remains committed to supporting technology that improves transparency, efficiency, and outcomes for residents.