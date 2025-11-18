Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Humane is celebrating a major milestone today with its 2,000th adoption of the year. The milestone was reached when Rayne Drop, a 6-week-old longhaired calico kitten, was adopted from the Santa Maria campus.

“This achievement speaks to what our organization is all about. We are here for people with pets and for pets without people, and every adoption reflects that commitment,” said Santa Barbara Humane Chief Executive Oﬃcer Kerri Burns.

“Reaching our 2,000th adoption shows how deeply this community cares about animals. We are grateful to every person who chooses adoption and supports the services that make it possible.”

Santa Barbara Humane continues to see strong interest in adoptions throughout Santa Barbara County, and the organization is on track to surpass the number of animals helped by its clinic this year. This 2,000th adoption highlights the thousands of hours of care, medical treatment, enrichment, and training each animal receives before joining a new family.

“This milestone is a reminder of how much we can accomplish together,” said Chief Philanthropy Oﬃcer Paige Van Tuyl. “Our teams, volunteers, and supporters make it possible for animals to find safety, stability, and care in our community.”

Rayne Drop was brought to Santa Barbara Humane on Monday morning after being found under the hood of a car, likely seeking shelter from the rain. The finder was unsure how long the kitten had been underneath the hood while the vehicle was running. Rayne Drop arrived at 9:30 a.m., received a spay surgery by 2:30 p.m., and was available for adoption today for only about twenty-five minutes before being matched with her new family Santa Barbara Humane provides adoption services, affordable veterinary care, dog training, community pet pantry support, and access to care through its mobile unit. Adoption hours are 12 to 4:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays. Available animals can be viewed at sbhumane.org.

For more information about the services Santa Barbara Humane provides, please visit sbhumane.org

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.