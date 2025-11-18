All that remains of the fall sports season is the Cate eight-man football team and the cross country postseason, as winter sports previews took center stage at Monday’s SBART Press Luncheon.

Two San Marcos High cross country runners, Elise Tuttle and Wyatt Degner, received Athlete of the Week awards for their performances at the CIF-SS Division 3 prelims.

Tuttle placed third individually at the CIF-SS Division 3 prelims with a time of 17:37. Her time was the third-fastest in school history, and San Marcos finished first overall as a team.

Similarly, Degner placed fifth individually at the CIF-SS Division 3 prelims with a time of 15:05. The San Marcos boys finished fifth as a team, and his time was the second-fastest in program history.

The Rams advanced to the CIF-SS Division II eight-man semifinals with a 15-6 victory over Santa Clarita Christian on Friday.

Alexander Kroehl connected with Oliver Charvel on two touchdown passes, and Cate dominated defensively and on special teams, including a first-quarter safety on a Santa Clarita Christian punt that set the tone for the game.

“It was a battle against the elements, and I am so proud of our guys for digging in and leaving everything on the field,” said Cate coach Ben Soto. “This group is getting hot at the right time, and our tough regular season has prepared us for these tight games.”

Cate advances to face top-seeded Calvary Baptist in the Division 2 semifinal on Friday night at 7 p.m. The location is to be determined.

Boys’ Basketball Preview

Bishop Diego, San Marcos, and Santa Barbara previewed their 2025-26 seasons at Monday’s press luncheon.

The Cardinals’ first-year head coach, Caleb Richey, a former standout player at Bishop Diego, will look to impart that confidence to his team this season.

Richey brought juniors Crew Sjovold and Rudy Blue, who have both already made their mark at the varsity level and will have ample opportunity to showcase their offseason improvements.

Bishop Diego will open its season at home against Santa Maria on Monday, November 24, at 1:30 p.m.

San Marcos is led by senior captains Koji Hefner and Brody Green, who will look to take the final step to the top of the Channel League. The Royals also return key contributors from last season, Aidan Conlan and Lincoln Gengo.

The Royals will open the season at home against Oak Park on Tuesday, November 25, at 6 p.m.

Santa Barbara will have a young but talented team led by captains Owen Horn and Moorpark transfer Levi Oakes. The Dons do not have a single senior on their roster and will have to replace all-time greats Luke Zuffelato, Carter Battle, and Diesel Lowe.