Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA. (November 2025) – Amid acres of green grass, new plantings stretching towards the sky, an abundance of hummingbirds, and children flying through the air on butterfly-shaped swings, more than 100 people gathered to celebrate the Riviera Ridge School’s new “Momma Works Garden.”

Current and former Riviera Ridge School parents, Belle Hahn and Lily Hahn Shining, generously gifted the garden to the school in honor of their nurturing mother, Thomasine Richards. The sprawling mountain-framed plot spans from the Lower School to the Meditation Garden and will serve as a meaningful space for students to learn, play, and connect with the natural environment and their school community.

“The decision to create this space was driven by our commitment to hands-on learning, environmental stewardship, and building a stronger sense of community,” Head of School Chris Broderick said. “We wanted another dedicated outdoor classroom where students could engage directly with nature, learn where their food comes from, and understand the importance of sustainability. It truly embodies our mission of ‘purpose beyond self.’”

The inspiration for the celebration came directly from their partnership with Explore Ecology, the local non-profit committed to community-based school garden programs. They have partnered with the Riviera Ridge School to provide a garden educator 20 hours a week and ensure the stewardship and growth of the space. The garden serves as an outdoor classroom, and Explore Ecology provides curriculum and guidance on topics including planting and cultivating, composting and nutrition, and ecological awareness.

“Their support ensures that the lessons we teach in the garden are scientifically sound, engaging, and aligned with broader environmental stewardship goals,” Director of Development and Community Engagement at the Riviera Ridge School, Katrina Sprague, said.

The night was infused with outdoor fun for the whole family, including children enjoying the swings donated by generous members of the Riviera Ridge community. These swings are an emblem of support for current parent and board member Victoria Strong and her project, the Gwendolyn Strong Playground, which is the first fully inclusive playground in Santa Barbara.

Current and alumni parents, Riviera Ridge and Explore Ecology Trustees, and community partners grazed on bites and sips from local purveyors, Cheese Shop SB and TW Hollister Co., which made a signature cocktail for the event. The student-led Middle School elective, Service Brigade, which coordinates all school service initiatives throughout the year, partnered with Explore Ecology to engage both children and adults at the event through seed-sorting activities.

“My favorite part of the night was the official ribbon-cutting, which formally dedicated the ‘Momma Works Garden’ and celebrated our incredible partnership with the Hahn Family,” Broderick said. “It was so fun to really see this come to life after dreaming about the project for a few years.”

The garden is already being used by students for regular lessons as an extension of their classroom curriculum. Broderick’s hopes for the garden’s future are big: fully embedding the garden into the curriculum across all grade levels and disciplines, developing student-led culinary projects that can support the school lunch program, and maintaining it as a peaceful place for reflection and community wellness.

At Riviera Ridge, we provide student-centered, individualized learning in a joyful, nurturing community that inspires academic excellence and values difference. The educational vision for each Riviera Ridge graduate is to empower individual potential, inspire purpose beyond self, and cultivate social responsibility as they prepare for high school and beyond.

For more information, email info@rivieraridge.org or call 805-569-1811 ext. 131.