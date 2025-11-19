Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Self-Serve Sandbag Stations are OPEN tomorrow, Wednesday, November 19, 2025, and Thursday, November 20, 2025 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The following two City of Santa Barbara Sandbag Station locations that serve the community during severe storm events are open:

Sandbag Stations:

Wednesday, November 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

City Annex Yard

401 East Yanonali Street

City Fire Station 7

2411 Stanwood Drive

Sandbags are available to residents free of charge. Residents are reminded that the City Sandbag Distribution Policy is designed to assist in the protection of private property only during storm emergency conditions. Please note the following:

Bring your own gloves and shovels and be prepared to fill the bags you need.

Fill your sandbags halfway so they are not too heavy to lift and can be stacked properly.

You may take 20 sandbags per trip.

To learn how to fill and stack sandbags, watch the video.

For more sandbag information, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Sandbags.

Please contact the Public Works Streets Division for clogged/blocked storm drains or streets related emergencies at (805) 564-5454.