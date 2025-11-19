Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

(November 2025) Santa Barbara, CA – ZooLights is back with all-new light displays this holiday season at the Santa Barbara Zoo! This beloved family event runs from November 12 to January 11, and promises to bring festive joy to all with spectacular glowing displays that celebrate wildlife and holiday cheer. Proceeds from this event directly benefit animal care and conservation science at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

ZooLights offers an immersive holiday experience, featuring thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns aglow with more than 50,000 LED bulbs —including all-new displays for 2025! Expect larger-than-life animal and nature scenes that represent wild places from around the world. Visitors will also enjoy interactive areas while savoring seasonal snacks and warm drinks available for purchase.

New this year are Adult Nights, on November 20 and December 18! A lively and festive experience designed for adults only, guests can enjoy complimentary beer and wine tastings by local purveyors, food available to purchase from food trucks, and dance the night away to live music. Adult Night tickets are $34, and $32 for SB Zoo Members. Must be 21+ to attend.

ZooLights will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on select dates. Tickets range from $20 to $34, depending on peak or non-peak dates. For date-specific pricing and to reserve your spot, visit the Zoo’s website sbzoo.org/zoolights. This dazzling holiday experience is a must-see, and tickets go fast!

In the spirit of inclusivity, the Santa Barbara Zoo aims to make events accessible for everyone. For questions about accommodations or accessibility needs for ZooLights, please contact the Zoo’s accessibility team at welcome@sbzoo.org.

Embrace the magic of the holidays at ZooLights, where the joy of the season and the beauty of the animal kingdom come together to create memories that will last a lifetime!

About the Santa Barbara Zoo

The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. for members and 9:30 a.m. for general admission until 5 p.m. General admission is $35 for adults, $25 for children 2-12, and free for children under 2. Buy online and save $7 per ticket. Parking is $11. The Santa Barbara Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). AZA zoos are dedicated to providing excellent care for animals, a great visitor experience, and a better future for all living things. With more than 200 accredited members, AZA is a leader in global wildlife conservation and is the public’s link to helping animals in their native habitats. Visit sbzoo.org.