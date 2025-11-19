Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, November 19, 2025 – Get in the holiday spirit with the City of Goleta! There are so many ways for you to celebrate the holidays this season, we want to make sure you don’t miss out.

Goleta Holiday Parade

The Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade is coming up on Saturday, December 6 at 6:00 p.m. The parade is a cherished community tradition featuring floats, bands, and performances that light up Hollister Avenue from Orange Avenue to Kinman Avenue. Come check out the Goleta City Council and City Staff in the parade! If you are also interested in being in the parade, sign up here before the November 21 deadline.

Thanks to presenting sponsors Fuel Depot, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613, Toyota of Santa Barbara and Anna’s Bakery for helping make this event happen. For more information go to http://www.goletaholidayparade.org. Stay tuned for information on parking and street closures.



Holiday Parade Window Decorating Contest

Old Town Goleta businesses are encouraged to participate in the City’s 3rd Annual Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade Window Decorating Contest. The contest aims to help create a festive and cheerful atmosphere along the Hollister Avenue parade route. This year there are four categories: Best Overall Window, Most Creative Theme, Most Festive Display, and People’s Choice Award (voted on by the community!).

We are looking for community members to help decorate storefronts in Old Town. If you are interested please contact Marcos Martinez ASAP at mmartinez@cityofgoleta.gov.



Additional information on the contest is available here.



GoodLandGoodShopping.com Online Business Directory

Are you looking to shop local this holiday season? Then visit the City’s online business directory GoodLandGoodShopping.com! The platform has grown to over 1,000 businesses since launching with almost 800 businesses in 2023. From boutique shops and family-owned restaurants to professional services and apparel stores, this site is your one-stop resource for discovering local gems. GoodLandGoodShopping.com includes a map view, search feature, and filter options to help you find exactly what you’re looking for this holiday season and beyond.

Our #GoodLandGoodShopping social media spotlights are back to promote the businesses found at GoodLandGoodShopping.com. Check out our social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, and X) to see different businesses featured and tell us which businesses to spotlight! Your nominations will help us highlight their special offerings and the passionate people behind them. Submit your recommendation to PIO@CityofGoleta.org.

Happy holidays from the City of Goleta!