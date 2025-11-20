Bishop Diego girls' tennis will bring home the CIF-SS Division 8 Championship plaque. | Credit: Courtesy

The Bishop Diego girls’ tennis team overcame stiff competition to achieve the ultimate goal.

The Cardinals were tied with Santiago High 9-9 at the conclusion of the CIF-SS Division 8 Championship match, and captured the title via tie breaker with a 78-71 advantage in games.

Natalie Chan continued her strong play going 3-0 in Singles without dropping a game.  Haley Hubss also had a strong performance with a 2-1 singles record. 

In doubles, the combination of Avery Carter/Rafaela Fay and Victoria Heredia/Sonia Marquez-Miranda each went 2-1 to give Bishop Diego its nine total points. 

Chan and Hubbs will compete in the CIF-SS individual tournament in singles as well as the doubles combination of Carter and Fay.

Fri Nov 21, 2025
