The Bishop Diego girls’ tennis team overcame stiff competition to achieve the ultimate goal.

The Cardinals were tied with Santiago High 9-9 at the conclusion of the CIF-SS Division 8 Championship match, and captured the title via tie breaker with a 78-71 advantage in games.

Natalie Chan continued her strong play going 3-0 in Singles without dropping a game. Haley Hubss also had a strong performance with a 2-1 singles record.

In doubles, the combination of Avery Carter/Rafaela Fay and Victoria Heredia/Sonia Marquez-Miranda each went 2-1 to give Bishop Diego its nine total points.

Chan and Hubbs will compete in the CIF-SS individual tournament in singles as well as the doubles combination of Carter and Fay.