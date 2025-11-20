Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A drainage maintenance project on Highway 154 (San Marcos Pass Rd.) will result in daytime traffic control on Tuesday, Nov. 25 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Travelers in both directions of Highway 154 will encounter one-way flagging operations between the junction with US 101 and Foxen Canyon Road. Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes and are asked to allow extra time during their commute that day.

This maintenance work is necessary to clear drainages affected by runoff of dirt and debris following recent rainfall.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.