Sometimes, we’ll see a larger than usual “supermoon” two, or even three, months in a row. On Friday evening, December 5, Ojai author and naturalist Lanny Kaufer and his wife Rondia will lead a third back-to-back Supermoon Sunset Nature Hike from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. From the trailhead they’ll gradually walk about 1.5 miles on a well-used dirt road with gradual elevation gain to a vista point above the Ojai Valley to watch the rising of the moon over the iconic Topa Topa Bluffs to the east amidst Ojai’s famed “pink moment.” At the same time, as happens during a full moon, the sun will be setting over the mountains to the west.

These synchronistic seasonal phenomena are beautifully captured in Stephen Adams’ photo of the full moon rising over red Topa Topa Bluffs.

On the way up in the daylight, they’ll stop along the way to meet some valuable edible and medicinal plants including, among others, California Buckwheat, Black and Purple Sage, Coastal Sagebrush, Toyon, Horehound, Passion Fruit, and Yucca.

After witnessing the sunset and moonrise, the group will walk back to the trailhead by remaining daylight, moonlight, and flashlight, returning to the trailhead at about 7:00. Registrants will receive instructions on where to park, what to bring, etc. Afterwards, they’ll get an email with a plant list and other notes.

Then at 7:00 p.m. the group is invited to join the Kaufers on the heated patio at Liz and Jeremy Haffner’s Ojai Valley Brewery. Brewmasters Jeremy, Griffin Davis, and their staff will be pouring their locally-sourced beers, ales, stouts, wines, and non-alcoholic beverages as the group celebrates the full moon while “La Luna” continues to rise in the eastern sky. Noody Bowlz Food Cart will be there serving until 9:00. Hikers are welcome to bring their own snacks or dinner.

Ojai Valley Brewery launched Side Street Wines in 2023 with winemaker Fabien Castel in charge. Fabien worked side by side with the legendary California winemaker Adam Tolmach at Ojai Vineyard for 20 years before joining forces with Liz and Jeremy.

As if that wasn’t enough for a full evening, special guest Julie Esmond of Alta Vista Tours will meet the group on the patio at Ojai Valley Brewery for telescope viewing of the supermoon. Her astronomy guide Luc, who holds a degree in astrophysics and has led hundreds of telescope nights, will reveal the moon’s craters and maria (ancient lava seas) in stunning detail through a high-powered telescope — features invisible to the naked eye but breathtaking up close. If conditions allow, he may also spot Jupiter and Saturn.

Kaufer’s 2021 book, Medicinal Herbs of California: A Field Guide to Common Healing Plants, will be available at the trailhead for sale and signing.

In addition to the adult tickets ($35), tickets for students 13-17 ($25) and children 6-12 ($15) are also available. Children 5 and younger can attend free, one per adult. One supervising adult must accompany each child 12 years old or younger. For more information, please visit HerbWalks.com or call (805) 646-6281.

Calendar Info:

• Supermoon Sunset Nature Hike & After-Party on Friday, December 5, 2025

• Watch the full supermoon rise over the “pink moment” on the Topa Topa Bluffs

• Learn edible and medicinal plants

• Join the After-Party at Ojai Valley Brewery for a guided telescope viewing of the moon

• Cost: $35 adults, $25 students 13-17, $15 children 6-12. Kids 5-and-younger free.

• Register at HerbWalks.com or call 805-646-6281