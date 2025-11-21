Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA – November – 2025 -It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Lompoc! If you’re headed to California’s Central Coast for a holiday escape, you’re in for a treat. Our town lights up with festive events, delicious bites, handcrafted gifts, and cozy winter moments. Whether you’re craving a family getaway, a romantic weekend, or a cheerful adventure with your besties, Lompoc has something for every type of holiday traveler.

The holidays don’t need to be hectic. Here, the season slows down. Enjoy relaxed small-town charm, a full lineup of family-friendly activities, specialty shopping, and more than 30 local wine-tasting venues. Then settle in for a restful evening at one of Lompoc’s comfy hotels. Ready to plan? Let’s unwrap the best of the season!

Holiday Events in Lompoc

Lompoc Art Walk

December 4 @ 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Downtown comes alive during the monthly Art Walk. Local artists set up vibrant displays. Live music fills the streets. Unique vendors line the sidewalks. It’s a colorful evening and a great way to support Lompoc’s creative heart. Bring your camera. Bring your curiosity. And bring your holiday shopping list.

Lompoc Valley Annual Children’s Christmas Season Parade

December 5 @ 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

This beloved parade sets the tone for the season. The theme this year is “A Hometown Christmas,” and it captures everything sweet and nostalgic about the holidays. Floats roll down H Street starting promptly at 6 p.m. After the parade, head to Centennial Square for the Christmas tree lighting. Enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, and a visit with Santa. This family tradition is free and cozy in every way.

Breakfast with Santa

December 6 @ 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Bring your appetite and your wish list. Santa is back for his annual pancake breakfast at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center. Kids ages two and under eat free with a paid adult. Space is limited, so register early and get ready for a holiday morning full of smiles.

Winter Concert at La Purisima Mission

December 6 @ 7:00 p.m.

Experience the season by candlelight at La Purisima Mission. The Cabrillo High School Madrigals fill the historic setting with enchanting harmonies. Refreshments follow the performance. Proceeds support the Mission’s animals. It’s a peaceful and magical way to spend a December evening.

Cabrillo High School Aquarium Open House: SEAsons Greetings

December 10 @ 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Explore an underwater-themed winter wonderland at this festive open house inside the unique Cabrillo High School Aquarium. Meet colorful marine life. Enjoy holiday decorations. Check out fun educational activities for kids. It’s a unique blend of science and seasonal cheer that the whole family will love.

Rock 12 Days of Christmas

December 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 @ 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Rock 12 Lompoc brings its holiday pop-up back with cocktails, music, and festive decor. Each night features holiday tunes, twinkling lights, themed drinks, and tasty bites. Tickets are $15 and include one cocktail. Food is available for purchase. It’s the perfect night out for adults who want a little extra sparkle.

Kids Christmas Tea Party at One Room

December 13 @ 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Kids will love this sweet and festive tea party at One Room Coffee. The event includes a tea tray, cookie decorating, Christmas bingo, crafts, and a Peppermint Playdough table. There’s even a photo area for adorable holiday snapshots. It’s one of the most charming events of the season.

Christmas Tea at One Room

December 14 @ 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Settle in for a cozy evening tea experience. Enjoy seasonal tea blends, sandwiches, desserts, and scones with Christmas jam. It’s intimate, warm, and the perfect way to savor a quiet moment in the holiday rush.

Yummy Holiday Treats

Sweet season cravings? Lompoc has you covered.

Sip a holiday cocoa or grab a cupcake at Sweet Baking Co.

Enjoy a seasonal afternoon tea at One Room Coffee Shop.

Pick up a bottle for your holiday dinner from Fiddlehead Cellars’ 12 Days of Fiddlehead celebration.

Warm up with a festive spiked drink at The Wicked Shamrock.

Savor a cozy, seasonal dinner at Valle Eatery & Bar.

It’s the perfect mix of merry and delicious.

Lompoc Holiday Shopping: Unique Gifts for Everyone

Skip the big-box madness and shop local this year. Lompoc’s stores offer treasures you won’t find anywhere else. Here are the must-visit spots for distinctive gifts.

This gallery showcases over 60 local artists. You’ll find paintings, jewelry, ceramics, and more. It’s a creative wonderland and a perfect stop for art lovers.

This boutique on Main Street offers artisanal foods, clothing, candles, and teas. Everything feels warm, stylish, and gift-ready.

Surprise the gardener in your life with rustic birdhouses, handmade decor, or whimsical garden art. It’s charming, earthy, and full of character.

This music shop hits the right note. Browse vinyl records, instruments, books, and sound equipment. It’s a dream stop for music fans of any age.

Shop surf, skate, and streetwear gear for the adrenaline-lover on your list. They have apparel, accessories, and plenty of cool coastal finds.

All aboard for holiday fun! Mike’s has one of the largest model train collections on the West Coast. You’ll also find puzzles, paint kits, and hobby supplies.

Explore this vibrant multi-vendor boutique featuring vintage clothing, handcrafted jewelry, art, plants, and quirky treasures. It’s a can’t-miss stop for shoppers who love one-of-a-kind finds.

Where to Stay in Lompoc

After a full day of exploring, unwind at one of Lompoc’s welcoming hotels:

Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc

Hilton Garden Inn Lompoc

Holiday Inn Express Lompoc

Inn at Highway 1

O’Cairns Inn & Suites

Lompoc Valley Inn & Suites

Budget Inn Lompoc

Inn of Lompoc

Lotus of Lompoc

Motel 6 Lompoc

Red Roof Inn Lompoc

Each offers comfort, convenience, and easy access to Lompoc’s best holiday attractions.

Ready to plan your trip? Make this holiday season sparkle with a festive getaway to Lompoc. Whether you’re watching a parade, sipping cocoa, shopping local, or exploring historic sites, you’ll find cheer around every corner. Come celebrate with us and make memories that last long after the lights come down.

About Lompoc:

Located on scenic Pacific Coast Highway 1, just 155 miles northwest from Los Angeles with close proximity to Santa Barbara and Solvang, Lompoc takes on a world of its own. Its valley setting, surrounded by spectacular rolling hills and vineyards, creates an invitation for visitors to detour off the main road, and explore what’s around the bend. Lompoc is a destination for wine tasting, golf, cycling, hiking, skydiving, birding, and surfing at nearby Jalama Beach. It is home to La Purisima Mission State Historic Park, the most fully restored and furnished of the 21 California missions, and adjacent to Vandenberg Space Force Base, where rockets are launched throughout the year by such entities as NASA, SpaceX, and ULA, to name a few. Lompoc has 12 hotels to welcome visitors. To discover more about the Lompoc Valley, and other things to see and do, visit: http://www.explorelompoc.com.