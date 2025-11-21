Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Local high school and college students are encouraged to sign up for the City’s award-winning LEAD Goleta Community Academy offered in English with simultaneous Spanish interpretation. LEAD stands for Learn, Empower, Advocate and Discuss, and provides a unique up-close look at how local government works and how the City of Goleta operates. Participating in the Academy is a tremendous learning opportunity in preparation for many career paths and being a LEAD Goleta graduate is a stand-out experience to put on college applications and/or resumes.

The free Academy begins on January 15, 2026, and takes place Thursday evenings from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. for six consecutive weeks in City Council Chambers. The final class is a celebratory graduation ceremony on February 19 at the Goleta Community Center. You must be able to attend ALL six classes to participate. Spots are still available, but don’t wait, apply here today. To access the application in Spanish, click here. Priority is given to Goleta residents, but the program is open to any resident of Santa Barbara County.

The academy consists of a small, intimate group of approximately 30 participants. Attendees will:

Meet City Council members, department heads and city staff.

Learn how decisions are made, how funds are allocated and how city departments function.

Gain comprehensive overviews of city departments, programs and services.

Participate in interactive activities.

Visit various city facilities.

Become a well-informed, involved community member.

Get a first-hand look at what you will learn by watching our video recap of the 2025 LEAD Goleta Bilingual Community Academy.

Learn more about LEAD Goleta and sign up at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/LEADGoleta.