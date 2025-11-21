Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ventura & Santa Barbara, CA — Bear Cave Comedy, a community-driven entertainment company rooted in Santa Barbara, is proud to announce two major initiatives designed to support local families during this period of rising living costs and the recent reduction of SNAP benefits in November. With a mission based on connection, accessibility, and uplifting the community through laughter, Bear Cave Comedy is committed to ensuring everyone can enjoy a night out—no matter their financial circumstances.

Weekly Trivia Food Bank Fundraiser at Buddy’s Wine in Ventura

Every Tuesday at 7pm, through December, Bear Cave Comedy is hosting a Trivia Food Bank Fundraiser at Buddy’s Wine in Ventura. Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations that will be delivered weekly to local food banks serving Ventura County families. This lively trivia night blends entertainment with meaningful community impact, giving attendees a chance to enjoy themselves while directly supporting neighbors in need during the holiday season. All patrons who donate to the foodbank are entered into a raffle to win prizes sourced and donated from other local businesses, which include but are not limited to Sol Stitched Art, Anywhere Gardens, Baddie Bevs and more!

$1 Tickets for November 29th Comedy Show in Santa Barbara

In an additional effort to address local economic strain, Bear Cave Comedy is offering $1 tickets for its November 29th comedy show at Your CBD Store in Santa Barbara.

While the company always sets aside deeply discounted “Just Gotta Laugh” tickets below market value, this month Bear Cave Comedy is lowering the price even further to ensure maximum accessibility.

All $1 tickets include:

A delicious dinner





A full stand-up comedy show featuring local and touring comics





featuring local and touring comics An instant-win raffle ticket – courtesy of Your CBD Store





These offerings reflect the company’s belief that everyone deserves joy, connection, and community—especially during difficult times.

“Come for the comedy, stay for the community” isn’t just a motto; it’s the guiding principle behind these initiatives.

About Bear Cave Comedy

Founded in Santa Barbara in 2019, Bear Cave Comedy has grown into one of the Central Coast’s most consistent and community-focused entertainment brands. The company produces weekly and monthly comedy shows, drag showcases, trivia nights, Bingo After Dark, Open Mics, and specialty events across Lompoc, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and beyond.

Bear Cave Comedy is known for:

Showcasing both emerging and nationally touring comedians





Partnering with local businesses to create vibrant entertainment experiences





Offering inclusive ticketing that ensures cost is not a barrier





Supporting small businesses through collaborative prize partnerships





Creating safe, welcoming, joyful spaces for audiences of all backgrounds





With a vision rooted in community building, Bear Cave Comedy continues expanding into new venues and new forms of entertainment.

About Samantha Bearman, MPH

Samantha Bearman, founder of Bear Cave Comedy, is a comedian, producer, event host, and community advocate with more than a decade of experience in entertainment and public engagement.

She has competed and performed in major comedy festivals—including the Jimmy Kimmel “Funniest College Student in America” competition, Ventura Harbor Comedy Festival, Laughs Unlimited Festival, and Funniest Person with a Day Job—and has taken the stage at beloved institutions such as the Hollywood Improv, House of Comedy, Comedy Chateau, Tao Comedy Studio, and the HaHa Comedy Club.

Beyond the comedy world, Bearman has a professional background in public health and community programming, which informs her passion for accessibility, equity, and bringing people together. She produced the SB Laugh Festival, launched Bear Cubs Comedy Camp to give kids a chance to perform, hosts trivia and drag shows, and creates entertainment that always centers connection, kindness, and community joy.

She advocates for diversity on stages and highlights women in the comedy community through her grassroots campaign, “There are no funny women,” which spotlights female comics around the country in an effort to increase their bookability by increasing their visibility.

Her unique blend of comedy, leadership, and community outreach has shaped Bear Cave Comedy into a mission-driven entertainment company dedicated to lifting spirits and supporting local residents—one event at a time.