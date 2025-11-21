Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, November 19, 2025 – The City was proud to show its short film Ellwood Mesa: Beyond the Bluffs at the first Wild and Free Film Festival in Goleta this past Sunday, November 16, 2025. The 23-minute-long film was part of a block of short films that filled the theatre at the Camino Real Cinemas. Thank you to all who showed up to see the free film, including members of the Goleta City Council. Unfortunately, we had to turn people away due to the theatre being at full capacity. The good news is we will have an additional free screening on Wednesday, January 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Camino Real Cinemas (7040 Market Place Drive). We hope those who didn’t get to see the film on Sunday, as well as those who want to see it again, will join us. View the film trailer here. We will be handing out free movie postcards (limited supply) and will have a Q and A panel following the showing of the film.

After the short film block on Sunday, there was a Q and A panel with all the filmmakers. Representing the Ellwood Mesa: Beyond the Bluffs film was Paul Westmacott of Paradigm Pictures and Kelly Hoover, City of Goleta’s Community Relations Manager. They discussed what prompted the making of the film and the challenges faced with putting it together in a short period of time.

The film was created as part of Ellwood Mesa’s 20-year anniversary of when the land was saved from development and officially turned over to the City of Goleta to be preserved as open space. The story was a natural fit to be included in the first Wild and Free Film Festival in Goleta which featured films that celebrate adventurous, diverse, and environmentally conscious storytelling from around the world.

The City was pleased to partner with Paradigm Pictures and Ellwood Friends to put together this short film. We recognize that there are so many more historical details, stories and people not included in this short film that are a part of Ellwood Mesa’s incredible story. For a more detailed account of Ellwood Mesa’s history and stories go to ellwoodfriends.org/stories.

Thank you to Ellwood Friends for having a table at the premiere on Sunday. The group will be at the second screening on January 7, 2026, and we hope you will stop by and sign up to get involved in the on-going work happening to preserve Ellwood Mesa for generations to come.