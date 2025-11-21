Family Service Agency Opens New Location at Escalante Meadows in Guadalupe, Expanding Access to Free Services for Families, Seniors, and Community Members

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GUADALUPE, CA – November 17, 2025 – Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County (FSA) announced today the opening of a new on-site service location at Escalante Meadows in Guadalupe, marking a significant expansion of accessible, no-cost family support services for residents and community members. The location opened November 1, 2025, in partnership with the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County (HASBARCO).

The new location, situated in the Wellness Center at Escalante Meadows, provides direct access to case management, resource navigation, parenting education workshops, and community-building activities. Services are available to all Escalante Meadows residents and Guadalupe community members at no cost, regardless of income, insurance status, or immigration status.

“Establishing a consistent presence at Escalante Meadows allows FSA to serve more families, respond more quickly to resident needs, and deepen relationships with the community,” said Mireya Piña, Guadalupe FRC Program Manager. “Being on-site increases access, follow-through, and collaboration with local partners, ultimately expanding our capacity and impact within Guadalupe.”

The partnership represents a strategic approach to reducing barriers that often prevent families and older adults from accessing critical support services. By bringing services directly into the community, FSA eliminates transportation challenges and creates more opportunities for early intervention and goal-oriented support.

“We’re grateful to expand our partnership with the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County,” said Arcelia Sención, FSA’s Chief Strategy and North County Programs Officer. “By meeting community members where they are and harnessing our collective strengths, we can provide truly life-changing services together.”

Escalante Meadows is the second income-based housing community where FSA has established an embedded presence, building on successful models of trust and engagement. Combined with existing staff at Guadalupe Unified School District schools and People’s Self-Help Housing, FSA now maintains a strong, multi-site presence throughout Guadalupe.

“We are excited to help create a safe, accessible, and supportive space to receive a wide range of services,” Piña added. “We look forward to supporting community members through these challenging times in a trauma-informed way where families, children, and older adults feel a sense of dignity and respect.”

FSA staff are available at the Wellness Center on the second floor, 1035–1096 Escalante Drive, Guadalupe, on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Both drop-in hours and scheduled appointments are available to accommodate varying family needs.

Services include:

Assistance and support for navigating education, healthcare, and basic needs systems

Referrals to community resources and partner agencies

Parenting and relationship education workshops

Activities and support tailored to seniors and caregivers

Community-building activities

About Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County

Family Service Agency is a nonprofit organization established in 1899 that serves children, families, older adults, and community members throughout Santa Barbara County. FSA provides mental health counseling, basic needs support, senior services, and parent education to more than 27,000 Santa Barbara County residents annually. All services are offered free of charge or on a sliding fee/donation scale, with no one denied access because of an inability to pay. For more information, visit http://www.fsacares.org or call the organization’s staffed direct line at (805) 842-5148.