SANTA BARBARA, CALIF, November 19, 2025 – The final segment of the Highway 101 widening project is moving forward. The public is invited to attend a community meeting on December 2 at 5:30 pm at the Cabrillo Pavilion to learn more about upcoming improvements and early pre-construction work.

The Highway 101: Santa Barbara North segment will complete the addition of 10.9 miles of peak-period carpool lanes and finish the flagship Measure A project, Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara. The Santa Barbara North segment includes:

A new peak-period carpool lane in each direction between Hermosillo Road and Salinas Street

A fully reconstructed Cabrillo Boulevard Interchange with two new bridges and right-hand on- and off-ramps, including a new southbound on-ramp

A teardrop roundabout at Cabrillo Boulevard and the Highway 101 northbound ramps to improve traffic circulation

Permanent closure of the southbound off-ramp at Los Patos Way due to low railroad clearance

Reconstructed freeway lanes to improve sight distance and meet current safety standards

Updated storm drains, enhanced lighting, and new overhead signs

The project is fully funded with construction to begin in the spring and continue through 2028 (see map below). Early activities include vegetation clearing between mid-December and January, ahead of bird nesting season. Due to the height of the trees, most of the clearing will occur at night and will include lane and ramp closures. Noise is anticipated throughout day and night shifts during vegetation clearing.

The public is invited to attend a community meeting to learn more about the project timeline, construction strategy, and freeway improvements on:

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Cabrillo Pavilion, 1118 East Cabrillo Boulevard, Santa Barbara

The project team will also present a project overview to the Montecito Association on December 9 at 4:00 pm at the Montecito Community Hall, 1469 East Valley Road. An additional community meeting is planned for February 2026, closer to the start of construction.

About the Santa Barbara North segment

Highway 101: Santa Barbara North will add a new peak-period carpool lane in each direction between Hermosillo Road and Salinas Street. The Cabrillo Boulevard Interchange will be reconstructed with two new bridges and right-hand freeway ramps, including a new southbound on-ramp. On Cabrillo Boulevard, a new teardrop roundabout will help improve traffic flow at the intersection with the Highway 101 northbound ramps. The Highway 101 southbound off-ramp at Los Patos Way will be closed permanently at the beginning of construction due to low clearance beneath the railroad.

Construction is scheduled from spring 2026 through 2028. The public is encouraged to find more information and sign up for biweekly construction updates that include lane and ramp closure schedules on the project’s website at http://www.SBROADS.com, or by calling (805) 845.5112, or emailing info@SBROADS.com.

About Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara North segment is part of the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project that is adding a new carpool lane in each direction along a 10.9-mile corridor. As of January 2025, 7 miles across three segments have been completed. The full project includes updating the freeway to current safety standards, improved creek and highway bridges, enhanced interchanges, reconstructed on- and off-ramps, and new sound walls.

The Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project is a partnership between Caltrans, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the County of Santa Barbara, and the Cities of Carpinteria and Santa Barbara. The cost for construction of all the segments is approximately $700 million with contributions from the following sources: Senate Bill 1 $295 million, state gas tax $265 million, $12 million from federal sources, and $128 million from Measure A. Measure A, a voter approved half-cent sales tax for Santa Barbara County transportation investments, has been instrumental in leveraging state funding through the California Transportation Commission.