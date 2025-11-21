Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The 21st annual Westmont Christmas Festival offers an unforgettable celebration of Advent with the college’s orchestra and choirs creating a magical atmosphere at the Granada Theatre Santa Barbara. Tickets, which cost $30 each, are selling quickly for both performances on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets at westmont.edu/christmas-festival or by phone at (805) 899-2222.

This year’s performance, “Christ the Redeemer,” features Max Bruch’s “Gruß an Die Heilige Nacht (Greeting to the Holy Night)” and Joseph Haydn’s “Te Deums” as anchor pieces of the program.

“These are beautiful pieces of music that are both edifying for our students and wonderful representation of how artists have celebrated the birth of Christ throughout the centuries,” says Ruth Lin, who chairs the music department and directs the orchestra.

Bruch’s piece, a rare treat, will feature mezzo-soprano Max Potter, a well-known local talent who often performs with Opera Santa Barbara.

Audience members will be invited to sing traditional hymns and carols throughout the program, which tells the Christmas story in a fresh way.

“We can easily forget that Jesus came to redeem this world,” says Zig Reichwald, Adams professor of music and worship. “The cradle and the cross belong together. Jesus was not just a good person and a great teacher. He confronted evil in this world in love. The birth of Christ set in motion God’s plan to redeem a fallen world, culminating in his death and resurrection. We want to celebrate the whole story of who Jesus is and what he has done.”

The festival includes readings from across Scripture to tell the whole story of Christ.

“I am most looking forward to making meaningful music with our students and sharing it with the Santa Barbara community in the beautiful space that is the Granada,” Lin says.

Mr. Rolland Jacks is the lead sponsor for this year’s Christmas festival.