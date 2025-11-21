I heard about the new housing developments on the Carpinteria bluffs. There are some benefits like increased housing and a bigger community, but I’m really worried about what it will cost our community in terms of character and quality of life. I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve seen the town charm slowly disappear as more advancements continue.

The traffic is going to be a nightmare. Driving on the roads is already a struggle, and building new homes is going to make it so much worse. This isn’t just a minor inconvenience, it’s going to affect many more things, like the air quality in our daily lives and the nature around us. The bluffs are a scenic and sacred place and it will affect the local wildlife around it. We need to preserve the area and the nature around it.

We’re risking what makes Carpinteria so special, beautiful and important not just to me but to all the families that have been here since the beginning. We need to make sure that we’re putting our community first rather than building more and more. Let’s keep Carpinteria a place that we’re proud to call home!