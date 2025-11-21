Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 19, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara’s Sustainability & Resilience Department is delighted to invite the community to join the third annual Sustainable Holidays Open House on Thursday, December 4. This festive event is designed to spread holiday cheer, promote sustainability, and bring the community together.

Guests will enjoy hot cider, cocoa, and holiday treats, along with a caroling performance by the Santa Barbara High School Madrigals. The event will also feature DIY holiday craft stations where participants can create eco-friendly gifts, including candle making, ornaments, screen printing with Santa Barbara Junior High School and Mind Garden, and photos with Santa.

Sustainable Holidays Open House

Thursday, December 4, 2025

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

801 Garden Street, Suite 200

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

“Welcoming the community back for our third Sustainable Holidays Open House is one of the highlights of our year,” said Alelia Parenteau, Director of the City’s Sustainability & Resilience Department. “From hands-on crafts to conversations with our team, the Open House gives people of all ages a chance to connect, get creative, and discover easy actions that make a real difference.”

This free, family-friendly event invites community members to connect with City staff, explore the City’s environmental programs, and learn simple steps to reduce waste and conserve resources during the holidays. It’s a festive, hands-on way to celebrate the season while supporting a healthier, more resilient Santa Barbara.

For more information, visit Sustainable Holidays Open House (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SustainableHolidays).