Paseo Nuevo is celebrating the spirit of the season with its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday, November 30, highlighting a meaningful partnership with Make-A-WishCentral Coast and Southern Central Valley (CVS). This year’s event marks the official kickoff to Paseo Nuevo’s holiday programming and shines a spotlight on the life-changing work of Make-A-Wish CVS, the featured nonprofit for 2025.

Paseo Nuevo’s relationship with Make-A-Wish CVS began earlier this year when the mall hosted a shopping spree wish experience on the property for a local child who dreamed of being “the best dressed at school.” This experience deepened the connection between the organizations and inspired Paseo Nuevo to dedicate this year’s holiday season to supporting the Make-A-Wish mission. The partnership reflects a broader commitment from Paseo Nuevo’s parent company, Prism Places, which has helped raise funds for Make-A-Wish across its portfolio of properties.

Additionally, Paseo Nuevo’s beloved Peppermint Parlor will include a dedicated space to support Make-A-Wish CVS, offering guests an opportunity to both write letters to Santa and local Make-A-Wish kids, make donations to help grant future wishes, or sign up to volunteer with the Central Coast & Southern Central Valley chapter. The Peppermint Parlor will be open every Saturday and Sunday from November 30th to December 24th, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

“This event is all about coming together and celebrating the magic of the season,” said Caroline Mayhew, Marketing Manager for Paseo Nuevo. “Partnering with Make-A-Wish CVS makes it even more meaningful. They do incredible work for kids right here in our community, and we’re so excited to kick off the holidays and help their mission of granting life-changing wishes.”

The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM with Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse officially welcoming the community, followed by Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez with a bilingual greeting. A Make-A-Wish family will also take the stage to speak before the tree is lit at 6:30 PM.

Beloved characters, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, will be joined by DJ Darla Bea performing holiday favorites throughout the evening. Local curbside coffee bus, Considered Coffee, will also be on site so visitors can sip on free hot cocoa and peppermint mochas while enjoying the festivities.

Members of a UC Santa Barbara athletic team will be greeting the community, and Eureka will offer complimentary mocktail samples. Guests can also pop over to Mistletoe Market in De La Guerra Plaza, where local vendors will be selling vintage clothing, handmade gifts, and holiday goods.

In addition, donation-based gift wrapping will be provided by local Boy Scout Troop 4, carolers will be on-site singing, and there will be selfies with Santa.

The evening promises to blend festive fun with heartfelt purpose as the community comes together to welcome the holidays and make wishes come true. For more details on the event, visit https://www.paseonuevosb.com/events.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH® Central Coast and Southern Central Valley

Make-A-Wish Central Coast and Southern Central Valley (CVS) grants life-changing wishes for children with critical medical conditions. Wishes enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy, and help children cope with their illness and its treatment. With the help of generous donors, community supporters, and over 100 volunteers, Make-A-Wish CVS provides transformational wish experiences to children living in Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Kern, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo counties. For more information about Make-A-Wish CVS, contact us at info@cvs.wish.org, 805-676-9474, or wish.org/cvs. Tax ID # 77-0098671.