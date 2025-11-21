Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 20, 2025

Through January 16, 2026, Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) invites community members to participate in its Food for Fees program. During this time, library patrons can have fees removed from their accounts by donating non-perishable food items at any SBPL location or Library on the Go.

All donations will benefit Unity Shoppe, People’s Pantry, and FARO Center, helping provide food to local families and individuals during the holiday season.

For each bag of food donated, patrons will receive fee forgiveness for one lost or damaged library item valued at up to $35.Each bag should contain at least three non-perishable items, and multiple bags may be donated to waive multiple items. (Please note: waivers do not apply to items in the Library of Things collection.)

Accepted items include:

Non-perishable foods only.

Food in unbreakable containers such as cans, plastic jars, or sealed boxes.

Unopened and undamaged items with a visible, unexpired date.

“Food for Fees is a great way for library patrons to give back to the community while reconnecting with library resources,” said Brandon Beaudette, Santa Barbara Public Library Director. “We’re proud to be collaborating with local organizations that are helping those who may be facing food insecurity.”

SBPL encourages everyone, not just those with library fees, to participate by dropping off food items and helping make a difference this holiday season.

For more information, visit Food for Fees.