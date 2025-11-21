Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LtoR: Cody Makela, Investment Advisor; Eileen Sheridan; Dianne Duva, Investment Advisor; Frank Tabar, Chief Operations Officer; Mayor Randy Rowse; Joe Weiland, Chief Executive Officer; John Lorenz, Chief Financial Officer; Arthur Swalley, Chief Investment Officer; Wells Hughes. | Credit: Shannon Jayne Miller

SANTA BARBARA, California – Santa Barbara Trust Company led by Frank Tabar, local trust expert, who leads the team in conjunction with Arlington Financial Advisors, celebrated the opening with a party at their offices in downtown Santa Barbara. Randy Rowse, the Mayor of Santa Barbara, cut the ribbon on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce.

The new firm offers a full suite of services to help clients ensure their long-term goals for their wealth are achieved and that their loved ones are protected. Services include professional execution of trust agreements and agent-for-trustee services, management of revocable and irrevocable family trusts, estate settlement, asset management, custodial services and investment oversight.

Santa Barbara Trust Company is 100% affiliated with Arlington Financial Advisors. A renowned local financial planning company, Arlington Financial Advisors, has served the Santa Barbara community for over 15 years, managing more than $1 billion in client assets, and supports more than 30 nonprofits and local causes. The company’s team of financial experts have lived, worked and contributed to the Santa Barbara community for years.

Tabar said the Santa Barbara Trust Company offers a community-based alternative to distant and impersonal financial institutions. As a state-chartered entity, the company meets stringent standards for fiscal stability and institutional longevity, ensuring a lifetime of service for trusts and the families behind them.

–— Santa Barbara Trust Company is located at 100 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. For more information call 805-697-5211 or email info@SantaBarbaraTrust.com