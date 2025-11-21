Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — What happens when ocean mist meets mountain light? When brush meets canvas and local talent meets natural wonder? The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is thrilled to present Where the Mountains Meet the Sea, a new exhibition of landscape paintings by 12 predominately Santa Barbara-based artists, on view from January 22 through March 29, 2026.

From sun-drenched ridgelines to the shimmering shoreline, this exhibit invites visitors to experience the vibrant palette and shifting moods of the California coast as seen through the eyes of its finest local painters. Each piece is a tribute to the stunning intersection of land and sea that defines Santa Barbara County—and to the artists who call it home.

Featured artists include Nancy Davidson, Rick Delanty, Camille Dellar, Rick Garcia, Derek Harrison, Willis Heaton, Ray Hunter, Craig Nelson, Ann Sanders, AnnBeth Shelton, Thomas Van Stein, and Ralph Waterhouse. Collectively, their work captures the ethereal glow of sunrise over the Santa Ynez Mountains, the golden calm of tidepools at dusk, and the quiet drama of coastal cliffs shaped by wind and time.

“This exhibit is a love letter to the landscapes we live in,” said SBMM Curator Emily Falke. “Each painting reflects not just the beauty of our region, but the personal connection these artists have to it. Visitors will feel immersed in a familiar, yet newly illuminated Santa Barbara.”

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply someone who stops to admire a pink-streaked sky over the Pacific, Where the Mountains Meet the Sea is sure to stir your senses—and your sense of place.



“Painting the Santa Barbara coast is a never-ending source of inspiration. The changing light, the drama of the mountains, the serenity of the sea—it’s a landscape that speaks to both artists and art lovers alike,” said Ann Sanders.

Admission to the exhibit is included with general museum entry. For more information, visit sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404.

About SBMM

Founded in 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum celebrates the maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel through dynamic exhibits and educational programming. As it marks its 25th anniversary, SBMM remains committed to inspiring ocean stewardship and deepening the community’s connection to our coastal environment.