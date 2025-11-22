My recent recognition at a Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee (WPC) event reminded me of the profound role this organization has played in shaping our community and beyond. Founded in the late 1980s when Susan Rose, Lois Phillips, and Gayle Binion each called “people they thought might be interested,” the ripple effect changed Santa Barbara’s political landscape forever.

Since then, WPC has recruited, trained, and supported candidates who champion women’s rights — from water and sanitation boards to school boards, city councils, and the County Board of Supervisors. Its speaker series and issue forums have brought national voices to local audiences, deepening public understanding and civic engagement. Its leadership roster reads like a local Hall of Fame: Hannah-Beth Jackson, Margaret Connell, Helene Schneider, Luz Reyes-Martin, Paula Lopez, and many more.

Among the many women WPC has lifted is our own Senator Monique Limón, now sworn in as President pro Tempore of the California State Senate. She steps into this powerful role with the humility and grace that have always defined her, inviting our community to share in her accomplishment and take pride in the path she’s blazing for California.

WPC’s influence comes from nurturing relationships, building confidence, and preparing women to lead through trainings and a rigorous endorsement process. Its impact is unmistakable — not only on our local political landscape, but now on the future of our state.