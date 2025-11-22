When the “concept” of an 18-story building in Carpinteria was first brought to my attention, I could not help but think that perhaps there was an error in the information. Unfortunately, such was not the case!

Besides the fact that such a project is totally out of character for what the residents of Carpinteria have envisioned over the years, it appears that now “Big Money” has reared its ugly head once more and is determined to turn this into just another place for them to wreak havoc! Besides the fact that it is too large for Carpinteria, I don’t believe we’re looking at affordable housing, for either the low-income household or those who have a somewhat well-paying job.

Other facts to consider is the location of this proposed project: Proximity to a grade school and its attendant infusion of extra traffic on Linden Avenue; proximity to the roundabout (which at peak hours can be trying); as well as increased traffic on Ogan Road going toward Casitas Pass.

Besides the immediate impact of the excessive traffic, bear in mind that a project of this magnitude will require much water to build, water which we really do not have to spare (regardless of the rainfall, so far). That and the fact that if or when this project is completed, the water usage will be magnified!

Beyond the water usage, our city streets are in urgent need of repair and I sincerely feel that the city would be better served in preserving the quality of life of those residing here, rather than subjecting our infrastructure to greater damage than what it has experienced so far.

Do you really want Carpinteria to be another “beach city” such as Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, or Redondo Beach where it is wall-to-wall people and no “space” to breath? We have grown too much as it is. Even though the Van Wingerden parcels are in the county, this tall building would add way too many people, which would grossly impact Carpinteria Valley.