At the Nuremburg war crime trials in 1945, the U.S.was the chief prosector of Nazi military men and women who obeyed illegal and inhumane orders from Adolph Hitler and his commanders. The U.S. asked for death sentences. Most Americans still wonder out loud why these people had blindly followed illegal orders and were not willing to take the personal risk to refuse to act.

In the United States the law is clear. Our soldiers take an oath and have a duty to obey and defend the Constitution. They are requred to obey all legal orders, not to obey all orders, or to give blind allegiance to the President.

Recently, six veterans who are members of Congress reminded U.S. soldiers of that duty. In response President Trump called these six traitors and suggested they should be executed.

Unlike many of us who volunteered and served, the President shirked his duty and avoided the draft during the Vietnam war. Now he pounds his chest like a chicken hawk turned warlord. His Press Secretary and other loyalists around him obey his every order and lie and fan the flames of controversy and violence. They, like the President, think nothing of violating their oaths to uphold the Constitution.

We vets fought for all Americans to preserve the Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees, not to allow these few people to desecrate it. Shame on them.