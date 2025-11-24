Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

San Francisco, Calif. – King tides will inundate California beaches, roads and other coastal areas during the next two months, providing a glimpse into future erosion and flooding as the planet continues to warm and sea level rise accelerates.

The California Coastal Commission is asking the public to safely photograph the impact of waves and rising groundwater on shorelines and nearby communities during this winter’s king tides —December 4 and 5 (and 6 in some locations) and January 2 and 3. Those interested can submit their photos to the California King Tides Project at http://www.coastal.ca.gov/kingtides, where people can also view photos from previous years.

Photographing these extreme high tides brings attention to the impact of climate change and helps prepare for the future. The images are used by climate researchers, as well as local and state officials, to validate sea level rise models and assess local vulnerabilities to erosion and flooding. The project is one of many similar community science efforts across the world to create a visual record of our changing coastlines.

King tides are caused when the sun, moon and Earth are aligned, creating a stronger than normal gravitational pull. When these astronomical conditions are coupled with storm surges, the potential for property and other types of damage dramatically increases.

King tides are typically at least one foot above the average high tide. For comparison, ocean levels in California are projected to rise as much as 1.2 feet by 2050 and up to 6.6 feet by the end of the century.

Sea level rise is accelerated by climate change from burning fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal, which releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. This pollution acts like a blanket, trapping heat that would otherwise escape, raising the global temperature of the land, air and ocean. Sea levels are rising because land-based glaciers and ice sheets are melting into the ocean and water expands when it warms.

The public is advised to prioritize safety when taking king tides photos. Stay clear of waves and always be aware of the ocean. Give space to shore birds or other animals that may be further inland than usual during these extreme high tides.

Details available on the website include local times for king tides, community events, and registration for a December 2nd webinar about the program.