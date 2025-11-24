Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Cheyanne Brooks, Juan Hernandez, Lindsay Johnson, and Kirsten McLaughlin | Photo Morgan Coffey

Explore Ecology School Garden | Photo Jesse Smith

Santa Barbara: Explore Ecology has been awarded a $10,000 Cox Conserves Community Grant to support its School Gardens Program that serves students across Santa Barbara County with hands on environmental education, garden-based learning, and fresh, healthy food grown on school campuses.

The Cox Conserves Community Grant strengthens Cox’s commitment to sustainability by partnering with local organizations that share their goals for a healthier planet. Explore Ecology is honored to be recognized as one of these mission aligned partners.

“We’re grateful to receive this grant for our School Gardens Program,” said Lindsay Johnson, Explore Ecology Executive Director. “It’s especially meaningful because it grew out of a thoughtful conversation with Cox Conserves. When I spoke with Juan Hernandez and Cheyanne Brooks, we immediately recognized our shared vision for a healthier, more sustainable Santa Barbara County. This grant will help our gardens flourish. That means more students spending time outside during the school day, discovering the joy of growing food, learning about composting, and tasting lots of freshly picked produce! This has positive ripple effects throughout our community, because children take their excitement home and share what they learn in the garden with their families.”

Explore Ecology manages 37 school gardens throughout Santa Barbara County, providing Garden Educators, curriculum, plants, seeds, compost, and environmental lessons that inspire students to become lifelong stewards of the planet. The Cox Conserves Community Grant will help expand garden resources and fund garden improvements that benefit thousands of students each year.

“We look forward to welcoming Cox employees to a school garden on their company volunteer day in April! We can’t wait to show them firsthand how their grant is making a difference for students and gardens.” said Lindsay Johnson.

About Explore Ecology: Explore Ecology empowers our community to protect and preserve the planet with innovative environmental education and nature-based learning. Located in Santa Barbara, Explore Ecology is an environmental education nonprofit that educates over 38,000 children a year, inspiring them to engage with the natural world, think critically, and experience the value of environmental stewardship. Programs include the Art From Scrap Creative Reuse Store, the Watershed Resource Center, the EE Makerspace, Environmental Education, and the School Gardens Program. For more information, visit ExploreEcology.org.

About Cox Conserves: Cox Conserves, the sustainability program of Cox Enterprises, has supported more than 500 environmental projects since 2007, investing over $165 million in initiatives that promote renewable energy, waste reduction, recycling, water conservation, biodiversity, and other efforts that help protect the planet for future generations. For more information, visit: CoxEnterprises.com