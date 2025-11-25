Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

E-bike Safety Class and Community Ride, January 2024. | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, November 25, 2025 – The City of Goleta is pleased to announce it has received a $64,429 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support its Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program. This grant will be used to help promote safe practices for pedestrians and bicyclists and provide education about the importance of sharing the road.

“We are excited to receive this grant, which will allow us to expand our bicycle and pedestrian safety program,” Autumn Glaeser, Assistant Public Works Director said. “By focusing on education, awareness, and promoting safe practices, we aim to reduce crashes and prevent injuries. Ultimately, we’re working toward building more walkable and bike-friendly neighborhoods where everyone can travel safely and confidently.”

Grant funds will support a variety of activities focused on bicycle and pedestrian safety:

Community bicycle and walk events.

Bicycle training courses that educate youth on safe riding behaviors.

Helmet fitting inspections and distribution of helmets to those in need.

Community and school education presentation, including safety presentations specifically addressing E-bike safety.

Develop a standardized E-bike education program for schools.

Community bike rides that encourage and teach riders safe riding skills.

Walking field trips or on-foot safety training with an effort to reach youth.

Pop-up events that promote the importance of visibility on roads with safety equipment such as reflective armbands/leg bands and bicycle headlights/taillights.

“Through safety programs and strong partnerships, we are working toward a future where everyone walking and biking in California can travel safely,” OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty said. “By supporting projects that encourage people to prioritize safety in their daily choices, we are creating a strong road safety culture together.”

The grant program will run through September 2026.