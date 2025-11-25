Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Fourth grade class from the Christian Academy helps with the Thanksgiving Food Distribution. | Credit: Courtesy

A People Helping People volunteer helps a woman to her car. | Credit: Courtesy

The Thanksgiving Food Distribution at People Helping People, an annual holiday ritual, is a team effort with 66 students, teachers, PHP staff, seasoned volunteers and new recruits joining together to share the bounty of the Santa Ynez and Los Alamos Valleys with the most vulnerable.

Twenty fourth-grade students from the Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy, led by their teacher Bridget Morrell, got a first-hand lesson in giving by helping organize the can goods donated by public and private schools all over the Valley and bingo players at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Since it is no small matter to procure hundreds of turkeys at this time of year, El Rancho Market helped PHP access and temporarily store 175 turkeys. Veggie Rescue donated their refrigerated truck to transport the turkeys to the Mission Santa Ines where they were given out.

PHP invested $7,250 of donor funds to purchase the turkeys, stuffing, gravy, potatoes, green beans, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and a special treat for many families, Meseca, corn flour, among other foods, to ensure that people have what they need for a holiday meal.

Chef Daisy and Greg Ryan of Feed the Valley, Jake Francis of the Valley Piggery, and Na Na Thai of Buellton prepared the beautiful, nutritious meals that PHP delivered to homebound seniors and the disabled along with their groceries.

“Volunteers are also often recipients” of food assistance and they show their gratitude by working hard at these distributions, according to Jenifer Sanregret, PHP Director of Philanthropy & Community Engagement.

No one is turned away empty handed, but to receive the full complement of foods available households must go through certification that they live, work, or go to school in the Valley. That brings them into the PHP system, so they can be connected with services that will lead to greater stability and self-sufficiency.

“People don’t realize that the fastest growing population we serve is seniors facing homelessness and food insecurity. They live on Social Security so they make just too much to qualify for MediCal, but they can’t afford the cost of living in the Santa Ynez Valley. It’s a nightmare, a total nightmare.” said Calisse Courtney, PHP COO.

With the insecurity of federal food benefits recently and immigration raids throughout Santa Barbara County, PHP was unsure whether today’s line would be more sparce than usual, but hundreds of people filled the walkway in front of the Mission, with some arriving hours before the distribution began. Of the 175 households served, only 10% receive CalFresh (SNAP) benefits, and only 25% receive MediCal benefits.

“The cost of living has grown far beyond wages and fixed incomes, creating challenges for many in our Valley. But what has never wavered is the generosity and compassion of this community. People Helping People is the Valley’s safety net— and we do not do this work alone.” said Erica Jane Flores, PHP CEO.

These local seniors, mothers with babies, and working families were able to leave the PHP Distribution Center with a box full of fresh vegetables, a turkey, and some hope. It’s a respite from the worry that haunts people facing food insecurity week after week and offers a much-appreciated break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you would like to contribute to the December Holiday Food Distribution, please send a donation to Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, 545 N. Alisal Rd. Solvang, CA 93463 or call 805-686-0295.