Students participate in an interactive workshop at the Career Pathways Conference. Photo by Namu Williams

Students connect with local colleges, training programs, employers, and community resources at the Career Pathways Conference’s career & college fair. Photo by Namu Williams

Students gather around Supervisor Hartmann following her keynote address on the Lompoc Youth Workforce Pipeline at the Career Pathways Conference. Photo by Namu Williams

November 21, 2025–Lompoc, CA – More than 100 students from across the Lompoc Valleyparticipated in the second annual Pathways: A Career Conference for Teens, hosted by the Lompoc Teen Center on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at Lompoc High School, despite a severe atmospheric river affecting the region. The conference is part of a growing effort to expand career exploration, skill development, and paid internship opportunities for students in support of the Lompoc Youth Workforce Pipeline, an initiative led by Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

Hosted by the Lompoc Teen Center in partnership with FPA Multifamily/G.A. Fowler Family Foundation, Allan Hancock College, and Lompoc Unified School District, the event provided students in grades 7 to 12 with hands-on keynote speakers, a career & college fair, interactive workshops, direct engagement with professionals, and mentorship and internship opportunities.

Keynote Speakers

The program opened with remarks from Dr. Clara Finneran, Superintendent of Lompoc Unified School District. Dr. Finneran spoke about the importance of aligning education with real-world opportunities and building partnerships that help students explore future career pathways while still in school.

Supervisor Joan Hartmann delivered the keynote address, outlining her Lompoc Youth Workforce Pipeline initiative. The initiative seeks to streamline career exploration, skill-building, education, training, and local employment opportunities by coordinating efforts among school districts, colleges, employers, community organizations, and local government. “Even in the midst of pouring rain, hundreds of teens showed up ready to explore their futures, and their energy was truly palpable,” commented Supervisor Hartmann. “I’m grateful to be part of efforts that expand career pathways and broaden the horizons of so many young people excited to learn what is possible for them.”

Career & College Fair

The career & college fair connected students directly with local colleges, training programs, employers, and community resources, including:

Allan Hancock College

Casa Pacifica

Collective Cultures Creating Change (C4)

Center for Employment Training (CET)

Goodwill MIssion Services

Laurus College

Lompoc Police Department

Lompoc Public Library

Path to Achievement

Planned Parenthood of California Central Coast

Santa Barbara County Education Oﬃce (SBCEO)

Santa Barbara Zoo

STARBASE

Unity Shoppe

Interactive Workshops Designed for Hands-On Career Exploration

Students participated in four one-hour interactive workshops led by industry professionals representing a variety of high-demand career pathways, including:

Animal Science by Santa Barbara Zoo

Business Administration by FPA Multifamily

Cybersecurity by Digital Ethic

Dental & Oral Health by Village Dental Center

Education (K-12) by Lompoc Unified School District

Emergency Fire Services by City of Lompoc Fire Department

Engineering (Civil, Electrical, Environmental) by Canvas Inc. and Trihydro Corp.

Financial Aid by Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

High Fashion Modeling by DNA Model Management

Law by Sanger, Hanley, Sanger & Avila LLP

Nursing by Lompoc Valley Medical Center – Comprehensive Care Center

Sports Medicine by The Training Room

Union Trades (HVAC, Pipefitting, Plumbing, Welding) by UA Local 114

Youth Career Services (Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties – Goodwill Mission Services)

Students who completed a paid summer internship through the Lompoc Teen Center presented their internship projects to student peers, keynote speakers, workshop presenters, and community partners, highlighting how their internships resulted from the networking opportunities they gained by attending last year’s conference.

Student Experience and Impact

Students received free breakfast, lunch, swag, raﬄe entries for AirPods and an iPad, as well as full access to all components of the Career Pathways Conference. Many students expressed interest in returning as interns and presenters at future conferences.

The Lompoc Teen Center is a nonprofit organization that provides a safe-space for at-risk teens (7th-12th grade) to achieve academic success and college and career readiness.