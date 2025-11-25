Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
Santa Barbara, CA – Montecito Bank & Trust kicked off the holiday season by celebrating its 23rd Annual Community Dividends awards luncheon on Monday November 24th
. The pre-Thanksgiving event is a special, heartfelt thank you to the nonprofit organizations in our community, and a hallmark of the Bank’s corporate philanthropy. The Bank has granted more than $24 million to over 300 nonprofit organizations since the program’s inception in 2003. In 2025, the Bank’s total investment in nonprofit giving, focused on supporting local organizations that serve low-to moderate-income individuals in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, will exceed $1.7 million, with $1.2 million awarded through Monday’s event.
188 nonprofit leaders from across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties gathered at The Hilton Santa Barbara Beachside Resort with 68 Bank associates, the Bank’s Executive Team, Board of Directors and Emeritus Director Pete Jordano for a networking hour, followed by a Thanksgiving-style lunch. MB&T associates have volunteered over 5,500 hours throughout 2025 with many of the nonprofits in attendance.
Janet Garufis, Chairman & CEO, welcomed everyone and expressed gratitude for the nonprofit leaders and their work to make our communities better,
“You and your teams are resourceful problem solvers; often the first to see a need and step up to meet it. You respond to crises at hand, work to find long-term solutions and to help empower individuals and families so that they have the tools they need to not just survive but thrive. You feed the hungry, house the homeless and heal the hurting. You bring joy and healing to our communities through music, dance and performance. You educate us and help us reach our highest potential. You listen to your community, engaging with them to better understand their needs, collaborate with partners to be more effective in how those needs are met and advocate for changes to enhance the quality of life for all segments of our community. THANK YOU!”
In 2019 the Bank added the Michael Towbes Community Impact Dividend (MTCID) to Community Dividends to honor the legacy of founder, Michael Towbes, whose vision inspired the Bank’s philanthropy. This annual dividend awards a share of at least $100,000 to one or more nonprofits that deliver critical and sustainable services to a large number of the most vulnerable in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. With the increasing need and an ever-changing funding landscape this year, the financial stability of many nonprofits is being challenged. Ms. Garufis shared that “identifying one pillar where the need was clearly greatest – food insecurity, mental wellness, housing and healthcare – proved to be an impossible task.” Seeing opportunity in the work of two well-respected community foundations, the Bank elected to award each of these partner’s emergency funds with $100,000, for a total of $200,000. Ms. Garufis noted that the decision “demonstrates MB&T’s unwavering commitment to our ENTIRE community. Mike always hoped that our Philanthropy would “model the way” for others in the community. We believe this is one of those moments where MB&T can make a powerful statement about the urgent need for support.”
The 2025 Impact Dividend recipients are:
• Santa Barbara Foundation received $100,000 towards its Critical Needs Response Fund. The fund supports organizations that care for and safeguard the well-being of our community by providing them with critical grant funding to help them deliver essential services and strengthen their capacity to adapt to changing conditions.
• Ventura County Community Foundation received $100,000 towards its Ventura County Neighbors Support Fund. The fund provides urgent assistance to families and small business owners through trusted community partners. A special advisory committee of respected local leaders ensures transparent distribution of resources to address critical humanitarian needs, including food, transportation, rental assistance, shelter and other essential services
Guests were also treated to a surprise performance by the Music Academy of the West’s (MAW) SING! program, a free after-school choral program that engages students primarily from Title I schools in Santa Barbara. MB&T is the presenting corporate sponsor of this program. Over 30 local school children eagerly took the stage to perform Shalom Chaverim, a Hebrew Folk Song and Kuwa Furaha (Be Joy), by Jim Papoulis. A heartwarming moment, it was also a demonstration of the work organizations like MAW are doing each day to make the arts accessible for everyone.
As the luncheon wrapped, Ms. Garufis announced that in honor of the Bank’s 50th anniversary, five golden tickets, representing the five decades of Montecito Bank & Trust, were randomly placed in the Bank’s 2025 Community Impact Report distributed to nonprofit attendees. The five nonprofits that found a golden ticket received an additional surprise $500 donation.
2025 Community Dividends® Recipients
Montecito Bank & Trust is the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in the Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Founded in 1975, the bank celebrated its 50th anniversary on March 17, 2025, and operates 13 branch offices in Santa Maria, Solvang, Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura, Oxnard, Camarillo and Westlake Village. Montecito Bank & Trust has a history of unwavering corporate philanthropy in the local communities it serves. The Bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; mortgage loans, consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management. Its Wealth Management Division provides comprehensive trust services and full investment management for all branch office markets. The Bank has earned 32 Best Bank awards in the last 13 years, in addition to numerous accolades for Best Mortgage and Best Financial Services Company in Santa Barbara, Best Investment Company in Santa Ynez Valley and the fourth Best Bank to Work For in the United States (American Banker Magazine).