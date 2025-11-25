Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Montecito Bank & Trust kicked off the holiday season by celebrating its 23rd Annual Community Dividends awards luncheon on Monday November 24th

. The pre-Thanksgiving event is a special, heartfelt thank you to the nonprofit organizations in our community, and a hallmark of the Bank’s corporate philanthropy. The Bank has granted more than $24 million to over 300 nonprofit organizations since the program’s inception in 2003. In 2025, the Bank’s total investment in nonprofit giving, focused on supporting local organizations that serve low-to moderate-income individuals in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, will exceed $1.7 million, with $1.2 million awarded through Monday’s event.

188 nonprofit leaders from across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties gathered at The Hilton Santa Barbara Beachside Resort with 68 Bank associates, the Bank’s Executive Team, Board of Directors and Emeritus Director Pete Jordano for a networking hour, followed by a Thanksgiving-style lunch. MB&T associates have volunteered over 5,500 hours throughout 2025 with many of the nonprofits in attendance.

Janet Garufis, Chairman & CEO, welcomed everyone and expressed gratitude for the nonprofit leaders and their work to make our communities better,

“You and your teams are resourceful problem solvers; often the first to see a need and step up to meet it. You respond to crises at hand, work to find long-term solutions and to help empower individuals and families so that they have the tools they need to not just survive but thrive. You feed the hungry, house the homeless and heal the hurting. You bring joy and healing to our communities through music, dance and performance. You educate us and help us reach our highest potential. You listen to your community, engaging with them to better understand their needs, collaborate with partners to be more effective in how those needs are met and advocate for changes to enhance the quality of life for all segments of our community. THANK YOU!”

In 2019 the Bank added the Michael Towbes Community Impact Dividend (MTCID) to Community Dividends to honor the legacy of founder, Michael Towbes, whose vision inspired the Bank’s philanthropy. This annual dividend awards a share of at least $100,000 to one or more nonprofits that deliver critical and sustainable services to a large number of the most vulnerable in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. With the increasing need and an ever-changing funding landscape this year, the financial stability of many nonprofits is being challenged. Ms. Garufis shared that “identifying one pillar where the need was clearly greatest – food insecurity, mental wellness, housing and healthcare – proved to be an impossible task.” Seeing opportunity in the work of two well-respected community foundations, the Bank elected to award each of these partner’s emergency funds with $100,000, for a total of $200,000. Ms. Garufis noted that the decision “demonstrates MB&T’s unwavering commitment to our ENTIRE community. Mike always hoped that our Philanthropy would “model the way” for others in the community. We believe this is one of those moments where MB&T can make a powerful statement about the urgent need for support.”

The 2025 Impact Dividend recipients are:

• Santa Barbara Foundation received $100,000 towards its Critical Needs Response Fund. The fund supports organizations that care for and safeguard the well-being of our community by providing them with critical grant funding to help them deliver essential services and strengthen their capacity to adapt to changing conditions.

• Ventura County Community Foundation received $100,000 towards its Ventura County Neighbors Support Fund. The fund provides urgent assistance to families and small business owners through trusted community partners. A special advisory committee of respected local leaders ensures transparent distribution of resources to address critical humanitarian needs, including food, transportation, rental assistance, shelter and other essential services

Guests were also treated to a surprise performance by the Music Academy of the West’s (MAW) SING! program, a free after-school choral program that engages students primarily from Title I schools in Santa Barbara. MB&T is the presenting corporate sponsor of this program. Over 30 local school children eagerly took the stage to perform Shalom Chaverim, a Hebrew Folk Song and Kuwa Furaha (Be Joy), by Jim Papoulis. A heartwarming moment, it was also a demonstration of the work organizations like MAW are doing each day to make the arts accessible for everyone.

As the luncheon wrapped, Ms. Garufis announced that in honor of the Bank’s 50th anniversary, five golden tickets, representing the five decades of Montecito Bank & Trust, were randomly placed in the Bank’s 2025 Community Impact Report distributed to nonprofit attendees. The five nonprofits that found a golden ticket received an additional surprise $500 donation.

2025 Community Dividends® Recipients

2nd Story Associates

Access Central Coast

Adelante Charter School

AHA! (Attitude. Harmony. Achievement.)

Alano Club of Santa Barbara, Inc.

Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara

Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter

American Indian Health & Services

Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara

Association of Fundraising Professionals, Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter

Atterdag at Home, Inc.

Atterdag Village of Solvang

Bethania Tuesday Food Distribution

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County, Inc

Blind Fitness Inc

Boys & Girls Club of Camarillo

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Ventura

Boys & Girls Club of Moorpark & Simi Valley Inc.

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, Inc.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley (BGCGCV)

C.A.R.E.4Paws

Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation

California Avocado Festival, Inc.

California Missions Foundation

California Nature Art Museum

California State University Channel Islands Foundation

CALM

Cancer Support Community Valley/Ventura/Santa Barbara

Carpinteria Children’s ProjectCarpinteria Education Foundation, Inc.

Carpinteria Skate Foundation

Casa Del Herrero

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families

Casa Serena, Inc.

Channel Islands YMCA

Children’s Creative Project

Children’s Resource & Referral

City Impact, Inc.

CommUnify

Community Counseling and Education Center

Community Environmental Council

Congregation B’nai B’rith

Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Ventura County

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County

Crane Country Day School

Dignity Moves

Direct Relief

Easy Lift Transportation

Economic Development Collaborative Ventura County

Elings Park Foundation

Ensemble Theatre Company

Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County

Fielding Graduate University

Food From The Heart

Food Share of Ventura County

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Friends of Fieldworkers, Inc.

Friendship Adult Day Care Center, Inc.

Friendship Manor Inc.

Ganna Walska Lotusland

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara

Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria

Goleta Education Foundation

Good Samaritan Shelter

Grace Fisher Foundation

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County

Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County

Hearts Aligned Inc.

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center

HELP of Carpinteria

Hillside

Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc.

House Farm Workers

Housing Opportunities Made Easier

Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County, Inc.

Housing Trust Fund Ventura County

Immigrant Hope of Santa Barbara, CA Inc

James Storehouse

Jewish Federation of Greater Santa BarbaraLaguna Blanca School

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner

Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County

Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association

Lobero Theatre Foundation

Magoo’s Shoes

Many Mansions

Meals on Wheels Santa Barbara

Mental Wellness Center

Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project

Momentum WORK, Inc.

Moorpark College Foundation

Mothers’ Helpers

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Museum of Ventura County

Music Academy of the West

Mystic Ocean Adventures

National Disaster Search Dog Foundation

New Beginnings Counseling Center

Old Mission Santa Barbara

Old Mission Santa Ines

Opera Santa Barbara

Organic Soup Kitchen

Outreach Alliance of Ventura County

Pacific Pride Foundation

Parks and Recreation Community Foundation

Partners In Housing Solutions, Inc

PathPoint

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Corporation

Pilgrim Terrace Cooperative Homes

Planned Parenthood California Central Coast

Safety Town of Santa Barbara County

Sansum Clinic

Santa Barbara Birth Center

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Inc.

Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation

Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, Inc.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper

Santa Barbara Community Housing Corporation

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation

Santa Barbara County Education Office

Santa Barbara Culinary Experience

Santa Barbara Education Foundation

Santa Barbara Foundation

Santa Barbara Hillel

Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Santa Barbara Humane

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Santa Barbara Middle School

Santa Barbara Mission Archive-LibrarySanta Barbara Museum of Art

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Santa Barbara Police Activities League

Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

Santa Barbara Symphony

Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation

Santa Barbara Waldorf Association

Santa Barbara Zoological Foundation

Santa Cruz Island Foundation

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, Inc.

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Showers of Blessing Santa Barbara

Solvang Friendship House

Solvang Senior Center

Solvang Theaterfest, Inc.

St. Vincent’s

Standing Together to End Sexual Assault

State Street Ballet

Storyteller

Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA

Students for Eco-Education & Agriculture, Inc.

Studio Channel Islands Art Center

Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International

Teacher’s Fund

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

The Arc Foundation of Ventura County

The Cecilia Fund

The Foundation for Girsh Park

The Foundation For Santa Barbara City College

The Marjorie Luke Theatre

The Salvation Army of Santa Barbara

Tina Hansen McEnroe & Paul V. McEnroe Reading and Language Arts Clinic at UCSB

Transition House

Turning Point Foundation

TV Santa Barbara

UCSB Arts & Lectures

UCSB Economic Forecast Project

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County, Inc.

United Way of Ventura County, Inc.

Unity Shoppe, Inc.

Veggie Rescue

Ventura College Foundation

Ventura County Community Development Corporation

Ventura County Community Foundation

Ventura County Medical Resource Foundation

Ventura Housing

Ventura Land Trust

VNA Health FoundationWestmont College

White Buffalo Land Trust

Wilderness Youth Project

Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV)

Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara

Youth and Family Services YMCA: Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Center

Montecito Bank & Trust is the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in the Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Founded in 1975, the bank celebrated its 50th anniversary on March 17, 2025, and operates 13 branch offices in Santa Maria, Solvang, Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura, Oxnard, Camarillo and Westlake Village. Montecito Bank & Trust has a history of unwavering corporate philanthropy in the local communities it serves. The Bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; mortgage loans, consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management. Its Wealth Management Division provides comprehensive trust services and full investment management for all branch office markets. The Bank has earned 32 Best Bank awards in the last 13 years, in addition to numerous accolades for Best Mortgage and Best Financial Services Company in Santa Barbara, Best Investment Company in Santa Ynez Valley and the fourth Best Bank to Work For in the United States (American Banker Magazine).