Santa Barbara Strings is pleased to announce its Winter Concert on Saturday, December 13, at 4pm at the Music Academy of the West. More than 70 young string players from across the County have been rehearsing for the past four months to bring you a very special performance. The organization is celebrating its 16th season with a cornucopia of musical offerings, ranging from works by Mozart, Corelli, and Holst to holiday favorites from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” and Vince Guaraldi’s “Charlie Brown Christmas.” The Winter Concert will feature our three tiered string orchestras under the baton of Artistic Director Mary Beth Woodruff in the gorgeous acoustic of Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West. In addition, there will be a surprise appearance by two characters from a blockbuster movie (fans will recognize that the “force” is strong with John Williams). Tickets are $30 for adults and admission is free for children.

Santa Barbara Strings is a non-profit organization providing comprehensive training for musicians from ages 4 to 19 in three progressive levels of string orchestras and chamber ensembles. Recent graduates of this exceptional string orchestra program are attending the Juilliard School of Music and the Colburn School of Music. Open to all students, Santa Barbara Strings aims to inspire life-long understanding and appreciation of classical music of all eras. For more information on the Winter Concert and the Santa Barbara Strings, please visit http://www.santabarbarastrings.org