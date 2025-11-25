Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA —This Thanksgiving campaign reinforces the importance of staying attentive and preventing distractions with the focused message: “Safety Belongs on Every Menu.”

Top Kitchen Safety Tips for Thanksgiving

• Stay with the stovetop — never leave food cooking unattended.

• Turn pot handles inward and keep children and pets at least 3 feet away from hot surfaces and liquids.

• Keep anything that can burn — oven mitts, towels, and packaging — away from the stovetop.

• Use timers to stay on track, especially when using the oven.

• If a small grease fire occurs, turn off the burner and slide a lid over the pan. Never use water.

Turkey Fryer Safety

National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) continues to discourage the use of oil-based turkey fryers due to the risk of fires, burns, and explosions. If residents choose to use one:

• Only operate fryers outdoors, away from buildings, deck railings, and overhangs.

• Always thaw turkey completely and dry thoroughly before lowering it into oil.

• Have a Class B fire extinguisher nearby — never attempt to extinguish an oil fire with water.

From all of us at the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, we wish you and your loved ones a safe and happy Thanksgiving.