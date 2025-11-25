Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Established in 2018, the Holiday Market returns to the Community Arts Workshop Saturday, December 13th.

This is a unique and eclectic holiday shopping experience featuring 35+ local artists, makers, creatives and collectors that look forward to returning as vendors each year, due to the market’s inclusive, collaborative and uplifting vibe.

In addition to a wide range of one-of-a-kind gift options, there will be music by DJ Bennett, yummy food from Rascal’s, warm beverages by Cafe Ortega, Onsite Screen Printing by MindGarden, Interactive Typewritten Poetry & Gift Tags with Simon Kiefer, and Cher This Moment Photo Booth.

It’s a fun family friendly event that supports local artists and creatives!

The Holiday Market at the

Community Arts Workshop

631 Garden Street

11am-5pm, Saturday, December 13th.

Rain or Shine

About Vanae Rivera:

The owner of Mary Tattoo, Vanae Rivera is a self-taught artist working with ink, acrylic, pencil, block-printing, assemblage, and more. Since 2007, Vanae has organized many beloved local art shows, pop-ups, and curated events. She is passionate about producing accessible, inclusive community experiences that bring people together and inspire creative expression and appreciation. This is Vanae’s eighth year producing the CAW Art Holiday Pop.