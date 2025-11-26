Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Rainbow trout being released into Cachuma Lake – November 2025. Photo by: Thomas Hammond

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Following the recent atmospheric river, Cachuma Lake has risen to 77% capacity and just in time for trout season. In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Cachuma Lake received 3,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout last week. The fish, supplied by Mt. Lassen Trout Farms in Paynes Creek, California, range in size from half pound “catchables” to impressive eight-pound trophies. Fishing from shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license.

Please note that due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to visiting. Kayaks, canoes, and simple boats are eligible for same-day launch. For more information, please visit Boating & Vessel Requirements | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (countyofsb.org).

Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is a full-service campground offering year-round cabin, yurt, RV and tent camping, recreational activities, nature programs for all ages and of course, fishing! For camping reservations and more information, go to Parks | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (countyofsb.org). If you are interested in following along with the quarterly Cachuma newsletter for park updates, events and programs, you can sign up here.