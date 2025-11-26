Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

As families and friends prepare to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday the Goleta Police Department reminds drivers and passengers to Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time. Whether you’re taking a long drive across the country or a shorter trip around town to celebrate, wearing your seat belt is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in 2023, 309 people were killed in traffic crashes across the nation, and 44% were not wearing seat belts.

California law requires all children under 2 years old to ride in a rear-facing car seat, unless the child is 40 or more pounds or is 40 or more inches tall. Once a child reaches these milestones, all children under the age of 8 years old are still required to be secured in a car seat or booster seat, in the back seat. Children 8 and older, or who are at least 4 feet 9 inches tall, may be secured by a booster seat, but at a minimum must be secured by a safety belt.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to keep children in the proper rear or forward-facing seat as long as possible and use the “Five-Step Test” to determine if their child is big enough to safely use a seat belt without a booster seat.

