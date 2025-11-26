This Giving Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Independent is encouraging our readers to participate in Giving Tuesday by highlighting area nonprofits and their great work. Below, you will find a sliver of the nonprofits doing good work in the Santa Barbara community.



We encourage our readers, if able, to contribute this season to a nonprofit listed below or your favorite nonprofit.

AHA! Attitude. Harmony. Achievement. AHA!’s mission is to inspire communities to feel safe, seen, and emotionally connected. We equip teenagers with social-emotional intelligence to dismantle apathy, prevent despair, and interrupt hate-based behavior. By cultivating empathetic leadership, AHA! transforms communities into welcoming, nourishing, expressive, and inclusive spaces where youth and adults work together for the highest good. ahasb.org

C.A.R.E.4Paws C.A.R.E.4Paws works to reduce pet overpopulation and improve pet family welfare. care4paws.org

Chumash Museum and Cultural Education Foundation To promote respect, knowledge, and dialogue by collecting, preserving, and presenting outstanding collections, images, and programs about Chumash culture. Our stories will connect the past with the present to inform our shared future. sychumashmuseum.org/get-involved

Community Environmental Council The Community Environmental Council has pioneered environmental solutions on California’s Central Coast for more than 50 years. While regressive climate policies threaten to unravel years of progress, we are doubling down to ensure that our region is a tangible, real-world model of what healthy, equitable, climate-safe communities can look like. cecsb.org

Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) is committed to building healthier lives, stronger families, and a safer, more vibrant community. Since 1949, the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA) has delivered programs and services focused on the education, prevention, and treatment of substance abuse and co-occurring mental health conditions affecting youth, adults, and families throughout Santa Barbara County. cadasb.org

Doctors Without Walls – Santa Barbara Street Medicine DWW-SBSM is dedicated to providing free, volunteer medical care for the most vulnerable of Santa Barbara County, when and where they are in need, including in times of disaster, and to provide education and training for DWW-SBSM volunteers and others, in order to promote the excellent practice of humanitarian medicine in our hometown and elsewhere. sbdww.org/donate

Environmental Defense Center Defending nature and advancing environmental justice on California’s Central Coast through advocacy and legal action. environmentaldefensecenter.org

Gateway Educational Services Creating equity through education and access for all students who lack the resources and support to succeed. gatewayeducationalservices.org

Gaviota Coast Conservancy Gaviota Coast Conservancy is dedicated to permanently protecting the rural character and environmental integrity of the Gaviota Coast for present and future generations. Through acquisitions, easements, and restoration—highlighted by the 3,272-acre Rancho Tajiguas—we safeguard the coast’s land, water, wildlife, and enduring heritage. gaviotacoastconservancy.org

Goleta Valley Historical Museum To collect, preserve, interpret and foster appreciation of Goleta Valley’s history through exhibits, programs and stewardship of the historic Rancho La Patera, home to the Stow family. goletahistory.org

Good Samaritan Shelter To provide emergency, transitional, and affordable housing with support services to the homeless and those in recovery throughout the Central Coast. goodsamaritanshelter.org

Heal the Ocean Heal the Ocean focuses on wastewater infrastructure – sewers and septic systems – as well as ocean dumping practices that have contributed to ocean pollution. We are focused on Santa Barbara County, but our methods now serve as a model for other coastal communities across the country. healtheocean.org

Ice in Paradise Our mission [as a non-profit organization] is to provide a wide variety of recreational ice-skating programs for all members of our community to enjoy at affordable prices within a state-of-the-art facility. We strive to deliver this within a safe, friendly and fun environment with unparalleled customer service. iceinparadise.org

Juneteenth Santa Barbara Year-round, in addition to the annual Juneteenth Santa Barbara celebration, Juneteenth Santa Barbara utilizes its platform to uplift all Black/African American-led/serving organizations to bridge understanding, community, and joy. juneteenthsb.org

League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara For 105 years, the League of Women Voters has been a respected, activist, grassroots organization working “to empower voters and defend democracy.” For 87 years, LWV Santa Barbara has advocated and educated on important issues, registered voters, held candidate forums, and provided well-researched non-partisan information about ballot measures. lwvsantabarbara.org

Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County is a non-profit law firm that provides free legal assistance to Santa Barbara County residents. Our mission is to provide high-quality civil legal services to low-income and other vulnerable residents in order to ensure equal access to justice. We change lives through direct representation, legal advice and information, and community education. lafsbc.org

Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund To promote social justice and protect the environment, SBCAN — in partnership with the Santa Barbara Independent — supports research and reporting on environmental and social justice issues. Your tax-deductible donations to the SBCAN Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund will help ensure that these issues will continue to be researched and reported on in the Santa Barbara region. sbcan.nationbuilder.com/journalism_fund

Music Academy of the West The mission of the Music Academy of the West is to provide classically trained musicians and diverse audiences with transformative educational and performance experiences. We support musicians to expand their talents, inspire each other, and pursue artistic innovation. musicacademy.org

New Beginnings Our mission is to provide quality, affordable counseling, shelter, case management, and education that strengthen our community and provide our clients with the ability to lead healthy and productive lives. We strive to be recognized as a leading organization that meets the shifting needs of our community through our superior clinical training program and focused supportive services, delivering exceptional outcomes cost effectively. sbnbcc.org

Partners in Housing Solutions Partners in Housing Solutions helps people who are experiencing homelessness and those at risk to secure and retain permanent housing through our network of rental property owners. partnersinhousingsolutions.org

PEP Postpartum Education for Parents PEP supports growing families in Santa Barbara County through education, encouragement, and community connection in a nonjudgmental, inclusive environment. As a volunteer-run organization, we keep services free and costs low. Families often share how much PEP means to them, your support helps us keep making that difference every day. sbpep.org

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, the first in the nation to focus on native plants, spans 78 acres with trails, a nursery, and research facilities. For nearly a century, it has worked to conserve native plants and habitats for health and well-being of people and the planet. sbbotanicgarden.org

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper Santa Barbara Channelkeeper is a grassroots non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds. Through science-based advocacy, education, fieldwork, enforcement, and community engagement, Channelkeeper defends our community’s right to clean water and informs, inspires, and empowers people to speak and act for our waterways. sbck.org

Santa Barbara County Action Network SBCAN is a countywide grassroots organization that works to promote social and economic justice, to preserve our environmental and agricultural resources, and to create sustainable communities. SBCAN advocates a holistic approach to community planning that integrates housing, open space, and transportation to meet the needs of all members of our community and future generations. sbcan.nationbuilder.com

Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society helps people, wherever they come from, discover, document, share, and preserve their family histories. We are a premier genealogical resource inspiring discovery of ancestral, cultural, and ethnic roots. sbgen.org

Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association The Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association was created in 1975 to advance the interests and welfare of Santa Barbara High School and its students, staff, and alumni. We provide educational scholarships, support reunions, allocate monetary assistance to classroom projects, grant awards, beautify the campus, and preserve the history and archives of the school. We promote unity and equity and encourage Dons spirit to honor our shared legacy. sbdonsalumni.com

SB Culinary Experience The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience, in partnership with The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, organizes annual food and drink events showcasing the local culinary and hospitality industry throughout Santa Barbara County. A portion of the proceeds supports nonprofits making a difference in the area’s food system. sbce.events

ShelterBox USA To provide families with life-saving shelter and essential tools and supplies that will enable them to rebuild their homes and transform their lives after disaster and to build awareness of global displacement. shelterboxusa.org

State Street Ballet Santa Barbara’s State Street Ballet strives to create exceptional art through imaginative programming, quality dance training, and community engagement, ensuring a vibrant future for our organization and the arts community. statestreetballet.com

Unite to Light Unite to Light envisions a world where every person has access to clean, affordable light and energy. We provide low cost solar lighting and energy to people living without electricity to improve global health, education, prosperity, and fight climate change. unitetolight.org

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County To enable all young people, especially those that need us most, to reach their full potential as productive caring and responsible citizens. unitedbg.org